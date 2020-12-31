Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve 2020-2021 Hosts & Performers

ABC’s annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration on television. It has been hosted by Ryan Seacrest since 2006 and is now known as Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Here’s what you need to know about the hosts and performers for the 2020-2021 broadcast.

The Hosts

New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021 – Teaser 2020-12-13T05:04:45Z

In addition to Ryan Seacrest, the ABC New Year’s Eve special is co-hosted by the Emmy-, Grammy-, and Tony-winning actor Billy Porter. He first co-hosted the special last year when he was live at the celebration in New Orleans. Actress/singer Lucy Hale returns for her second year, and multi-platinum recording artist Ciara is returning for her fourth year as co-host overseeing the Los Angeles-based festivities.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” said Seacrest in a press release. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

Additionally, country singer Jessie James Decker is back as the Powerball correspondent for the second year in a row. He will provide live updates throughout the evening as he checks in with the five finalists around the country before the first millionaire of the year is named just after midnight.

Finally, Big Freedia will host the central time zone countdown from New Orleans. There are no large gatherings being held for either of these locations. All guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials will continue to be closely followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by dick clark productions, the company said in a statement.

In a recent interview with E! Online, Seacrest promised that the Times Square celebration will just as epic as it usually is.

“It’s always magical when that ball comes down on Times Square and the confetti drops and we’re singing along to ‘New York, New York’ … this year will look a little bit different … but we will see many of the most important people and those are essential workers. We’re going to honor and celebrate them. Many of them are going to be in Times Square, safely.” said Seacrest.

The Performers

Billy Porter Dishes on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021’“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with “Pose” star Billy Porter, who is days away from co-hosting this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” Billy dished on what to expect, saying, “Something fabulous.” Porter also opened up on his upcoming projects for the new year. Watch! 2020-12-28T22:39:46Z

Jennifer Lopez is headlining the special alongside Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen and co-host Porter. Porter and Lauper, who worked together on the Broadway hit “Kinky Boots,” will also reunite on the NYRE stage for a duet performance.

In New Orleans, R&B artist and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton will perform “Auld Lane Syne” as part of the central time zone countdown.

“We are beyond excited that Big Freedia and PJ Morton, two of New Orleans’ brightest musical lights, will be shining for our city and before the entire world as we ring in the New Year. Even though we won’t be watching this performance in person, we will be watching from the safety of our homes as Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 rings in the new year with that special New Orleans flavor,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a press release. “We’re also excited that this event will employ nearly 70 local crew members, many of whom have been shut out of production jobs due to the pandemic, and that the world will remember that New Orleans will be the safest place to visit and enjoy our music and culture in 2021.”

