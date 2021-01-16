Did Anyone Win Tonight’s Mega Millions for January 15, 2021?

Tonight the Mega Millions lottery reached $750 million. But did anyone actually win the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night, January 15, 2021? And when do we find out if there is a winner? Unfortunately, we don’t yet know if anyone won. Here’s how to stay updated on if someone won, along with more details about what is happening with the Mega Millions lottery.

We Don’t Know Yet If Anyone Won the Mega Millions Jackpot

It generally takes at least two hours to find out if anyone won the Mega Millions jackpot, although on occasion the results are known sooner than that. And the larger the jackpot becomes, the longer it takes to get in the results because more tickets were sold that need to be processed.

The drawing is at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central) on Tuesdays and Fridays. So this means that it will at least be sometime between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Eastern before we know if someone won. But often, it takes longer. For example, when the jackpot was $432 million on January 5, we still didn’t know that no one had won by 1 a.m. Eastern. With fewer people working due to the pandemic, it’s possible this might also delay results tonight.

How Can You Stay Updated to Know if Someone Won?

How can you stay updated to know if someone won? You can check the Mega Millions website. If a winning jackpot ticket was sold, Mega Millions will update its website to show the jackpot is starting over at $20 million. (It used to be $40 million, but the starting amount was lowered during the pandemic.) Mega Millions’ website will read that the estimated jackpot for the next drawing is “Pending” until it’s known whether or not someone won. If no one does win, then the estimated jackpot will be increased from $750 million.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million, which are actually less than the odds of winning the Powerball, which is 1 in 292.2 million. In order to win the jackpot, you’d need to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball.

How Much Is Tonight’s Jackpot Worth?

Tonight’s jackpot is worth $750 million, and that’s the estimate for the sum you’ll ultimately get if you take the annuity option. The winnings would be spread out over 30 multimillion-dollar annual payments for 29 years, starting with one immediate payment. Each year’s payment is 5% bigger than the previous one, to help protect against inflation.

It’s worth noting that thanks to taxes, you’ll actually be taking home less than that. Taxes are taken not only at the federal level, but may be taken at the state level too depending on where you live.

Lottery Critic offers a Mega Millions Payout Calculator that is helpful in determining what the winnings will actually be.

Another good after-tax and payout calculator is available at USA Mega’s jackpot analysis page. The calculations are based on a $750 million annuity or a $550.6 million lump sum if you take the payment all at once rather than yearly.

No matter where you live, you’ll lose 24% of your gross prize to federal income taxes. This means that if you’re taking 30 average annual payments of $25 million, then you’ll lose a total of $6 million each time plus an additional $3 million in federal taxes, taking home about $15.785 million each year after federal taxes, according to USA Mega’s estimates. (This doesn’t account for yearly changes due to inflation.) If you take a lump sum, you’ll lose a total of $132 million upfront plus another $71 million from additional federal taxes, for a total of $346.9 million after just federal taxes alone.

