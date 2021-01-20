Did Anyone Win Tonight’s Mega Millions for January 19, 2021?

Tonight the Mega Millions lottery has grown to $865 million. But when will we know if anyone actually wins the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night, January 19, 2021? Here’s how to stay updated on if someone won, along with more details about what is happening with the Mega Millions lottery.

We Won’t Know If Anyone Won Until About 2 Hours After the Drawing

It generally takes at least two hours after the Mega Millions drawing to find out if anyone won the Mega Millions jackpot, although on occasion the results are known sooner than that. And the larger the jackpot becomes, the longer it takes to get in the results because more tickets were sold that need to be processed.

The drawing is at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Mountain/8 p.m. Pacific) on Tuesdays and Fridays. So this means that it will at least be after 1 a.m. Eastern (12 a.m. Central/11 p.m. Mountain/10 p.m. Pacific) before we know if someone won. But often, it takes longer.

For example, when the jackpot was $432 million on January 5, we still didn’t know that no one had won by 1 a.m. Eastern. Then for January 15 when the jackpot was much higher, the results weren’t known until about 2 a.m. Eastern. So it can definitely take longer when more people are playing because of a larger jackpot.

With fewer people working due to the pandemic, it’s possible this might also delay results tonight and increase the time we have to wait to find out if anyone won.

How to Stay Updated on Whether Anyone Won for January 19

How can you stay updated to know if someone won? The easiest way is by watching the Mega Millions jackpot website.

Mega Millions will update its official website to show the jackpot is starting over at $20 million if at least one person wins the jackpot tonight. The starting pot is normally $40 million, but it was lowered to $20 million in 2020 because of the pandemic.

If we still don’t know if anyone won, then Mega Millions’ website will simply read “Pending” under the jackpot amount.

If no on wins the jackpot, then Mega Millions’ website will be updated to reflect an amount hire than the current estimated win of $865 million.

How Much Is Tonight’s Jackpot Worth?

Tonight’s jackpot is worth $865 million, and that’s for the sum you’ll get if you take the annuity option. The winnings would be spread out over 30 multimillion-dollar annual payments for 29 years, starting with one immediate payment. Each year’s payment is 5% bigger than the previous one, to help protect against inflation.

It’s worth noting that because of taxes, you’ll take home less than that even if you’re the only jackpot winner. A big chunk of taxes is taken at the federal level, but another chunk is taken at the state level in some locations. Lottery Critic offers a Mega Millions Payout Calculator to help you determine what you’d take home if you won.

According to USA Mega’s jackpot analysis page, you’ll lose 24% of your gross prize to federal income taxes, plus an additional percentage, leaving you with a 37% final federal income tax rate.

So if you’re taking 30 average annual payments, you’ll take home about $28.83 million a year in 30 average annual payments before taxes, leaving you with just $18.2 million after taxes, according to USA Mega’s estimates. (This doesn’t account for yearly changes due to inflation.) If you take a lump sum, you’ll lose a total of $153.3 million upfront plus another $83 million from additional federal taxes, for a total of $402.479 million take-home after just federal taxes alone.

All that increases if you’re in a state that charges state taxes on lottery winnings. In Iowa, for example, there’s a 5% tax rate plus additional state taxes adding up to 8.53% total. This means you’d average a net of $15.7 million take home per year with an annuity, or $347.99 million take-home after taxes with a lump-sum payout.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million, which are actually less than the odds of winning the Powerball, which is 1 in 292.2 million. In order to win the jackpot, you’d need to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball.

