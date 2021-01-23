Did Anyone Win Tonight’s $1 Billion Mega Millions for January 22?

Did anyone win tonight’s $1 billion Mega Millions lottery for January 22? When do we find out if someone won the big jackpot? Here are all the details on how to know right away whether or not anyone won and if you still have a chance to be a billionaire.

It Can Take Up to 2 Hours to Know if Anyone Won the Jackpot

Tonight’s winning numbers were: 4 – 26 – 42 – 50 – 60 with a yellow Mega ball of 24. The Megaplier was 2X.

Typically, it takes about two hours to find out if anyone won a Mega Millions jackpot as large as tonight’s. The larger the jackpot becomes, the longer it takes to get in the results because more tickets were sold that need to be processed. The drawing is at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Mountain/8 p.m. Pacific) on Tuesdays and Fridays. It’s typically not until after 1 a.m. Eastern when we know if anyone won and sometimes it can take until 2 a.m. Eastern or later.

For example, when the jackpot was $432 million on January 5, we still didn’t know that no one had won by 1 a.m. Eastern. Then for January 15 when the jackpot was much higher, the results weren’t known until about 2 a.m. Eastern. But for January 19, we knew the results by 12:45 a.m. Eastern. So the results could be out any time now. We will keep this story updated as we know more.

How to Stay Updated on Whether Anyone Won for January 22

Mega Millions will update its official website to show the jackpot is starting over at $20 million if at least one person wins the jackpot tonight. The starting pot is normally $40 million, but it was lowered to $20 million in 2020 because of the pandemic.

So if you want to know if anyone won, you can check Mega Millions’ official website. If it reads “Pending” under the jackpot amount, then the tickets are still being processed and we don’t know yet if anyone won. If the amount changes to be larger than $1 billion, then it means no one won and you have another chance to be a billionaire. But if the pot reads $20 million, then that means someone won.

If the website is slow to respond, you can also check apps like LotteryHub to see if anyone won. They will list the results as pending and then update to notify if there was a winner or not once the results are in.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million, which are actually less than the odds of winning the Powerball, which is 1 in 292.2 million. In order to win the jackpot, you’d need to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball.

How Much Is Tonight’s Jackpot Worth?