Did Anyone Win Tonight’s $1 Billion Mega Millions for January 22?

Mega Millions

Getty Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on January 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Did anyone win tonight’s $1 billion Mega Millions lottery for January 22? When do we find out if someone won the big jackpot? Here are all the details on how to know right away whether or not anyone won and if you still have a chance to be a billionaire.

It Can Take Up to 2 Hours to Know if Anyone Won the Jackpot

MegaMillions.com

Tonight’s winning numbers were: 4 – 26 – 42 – 50 – 60 with a yellow Mega ball of 24. The Megaplier was 2X.

Typically, it takes about two hours to find out if anyone won a Mega Millions jackpot as large as tonight’s. The larger the jackpot becomes, the longer it takes to get in the results because more tickets were sold that need to be processed. The drawing is at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Mountain/8 p.m. Pacific) on Tuesdays and Fridays. It’s typically not until after 1 a.m. Eastern when we know if anyone won and sometimes it can take until 2 a.m. Eastern or later.

For example, when the jackpot was $432 million on January 5, we still didn’t know that no one had won by 1 a.m. Eastern. Then for January 15 when the jackpot was much higher, the results weren’t known until about 2 a.m. Eastern. But for January 19, we knew the results by 12:45 a.m. Eastern. So the results could be out any time now. We will keep this story updated as we know more.

How to Stay Updated on Whether Anyone Won for January 22

MMPB App

Mega Millions will update its official website to show the jackpot is starting over at $20 million if at least one person wins the jackpot tonight. The starting pot is normally $40 million, but it was lowered to $20 million in 2020 because of the pandemic.

So if you want to know if anyone won, you can check Mega Millions’ official website. If it reads “Pending” under the jackpot amount, then the tickets are still being processed and we don’t know yet if anyone won. If the amount changes to be larger than $1 billion, then it means no one won and you have another chance to be a billionaire. But if the pot reads $20 million, then that means someone won.

If the website is slow to respond, you can also check apps like LotteryHub to see if anyone won. They will list the results as pending and then update to notify if there was a winner or not once the results are in.

LotteryHub

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million, which are actually less than the odds of winning the Powerball, which is 1 in 292.2 million. In order to win the jackpot, you’d need to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball.

How Much Is Tonight’s Jackpot Worth?

The January 22 jackpot is worth $1 billion, which is the sum you’ll get if you take the annuity option. The winnings would be spread out over 30 multimillion-dollar annual payments for 29 years, starting with one immediate payment. Each year’s payment is 5% bigger than the previous one, to help protect against inflation.

Because of taxes, however, you’ll take home a lot less than $1 billion. First, taxes will be taken out at the federal level. If your state also has an income tax, then even more taxes will be taken out at the state level. Lottery Critic offers a Mega Millions Payout Calculator to help you determine what you’d take home if you won.

According to USA Mega’s jackpot analysis page,  you’ll lose 24% of your gross prize to federal income taxes, plus an additional percentage, leaving you with a 37% final federal income tax rate.

So if you’re taking 30 average annual payments, you’ll take home about $33.33 million a year in 30 average annual payments before taxes, leaving you with $21.035 million after taxes, according to USA Mega’s estimates. After 30 payments, that would total $583.077 million. (This doesn’t account for yearly changes due to inflation.)

If you take a lump sum (which is $739.6 million, not $1 billion), then you’ll lose a total of $177.504 million upfront plus another $96.112 million from additional federal taxes, for a total of $465.983 million take-home after just federal taxes alone. Then depending on your state, you’ll lose even more than that. You can see a breakdown of what you’ll take home per state in Heavy’s story here.

