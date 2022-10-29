When Will We Know If Anyone Won Tonight’s Powerball for October 29, 2022?

Saturday night’s Powerball lottery drawing for October 29, 2022, is worth at least $825 million. With such a historical amount in play, there will also be a large number of people playing. When will you be able to find out if anyone won the jackpot? Here’s how to stay updated on whether or not someone won.

It May Take at Least 2 Hours to Know if Anyone Won

Unfortunately, even though the winning numbers are shared right away (unless Powerball’s website goes down), it takes longer than that to know if someone won. That information isn’t shared right away.

After the 10:59 p.m. Eastern drawing, how long it takes to find out if anyone won the jackpot typically depends on how many people played. The larger a jackpot gets, the longer it takes to know the results. That means that if you played the lottery when there was less interest, you might have gotten the results faster than you’ll see them tonight as it’s grown so big.

Although there’s no guaranteed time for when the results will be announced, it’s not unusual for it to take at least two hours after the drawing to know if anyone won. This means you might not know until 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. Eastern. It could happen sooner than that, but the results could even take longer than that to be released too. So you might be better off going to sleep and waiting for the news in the morning.

The winning jackpot numbers are announced during the drawing at 10:59 p.m. Eastern. After that, however, it takes a while to process all the tickets and see if anyone got the big prize.

What Is the Quickest Way to Know if Someone Won?

How can you stay updated to know if someone won the jackpot?

The most reliable and often fastest way is by checking the Powerball website. If a winning jackpot ticket was sold, then Powerball will update its estimated jackpot back to the starting amount of $40 million. If no one wins, then we’ll see an estimated jackpot amount that is larger than $825 million.

If the tickets aren’t yet processed, then the Powerball website will simply list “Pending” under the Estimated Jackpot.

To be notified quickly, you can click on “Track Numbers” on Powerball’s homepage if you’re on your desktop. This opens a separate window where the results will stay on your computer screen and auto-update. This only works if you’re on your computer, however.

Where Should You Go If the Website Crashes?

If the site goes down because of so much interest, you may need to wait an hour or so for it to come back up. Powerball’s website has been known to crash due to interest, as has the Mega Millions site in the past.

In the past, you could check LotteryHub’s app or website for updates if the Mega Millions or Powerball websites had crashed. However, this website isn’t consistently updating. As of several hours before the drawing, the Powerball portion hadn’t been updated since September 26, and the Mega Millions portion hadn’t been updated since October 11. So this option may no longer be a reliable one.

Another app that provides updates is the MMPB app, which you can visit if Powerball’s site is down. You can also visit your local state lottery’s website. If you buy tickets online using the Jackpocket app, you’ll get notifications there if you won.

