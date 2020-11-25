Did Jessie Spano & AC Slater End Up Together on ‘Saved by the Bell’?

The 2020 reboot of NBC’s Saved by the Bell was released today, with many people reminiscing about characters from the original show. Many longtime fans of the show will be returning to see where the characters are now, and new fans will be introduced to the show through brand-new characters.

It’s been 30 years since the original Saved by the Bell went off the air, but the new Peacock original brought back most of the characters at least for a few episodes of the new show.

Some viewers may wonder if A.C. Slater, played by Mario Lopez, and Jessie Spano, played by Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, were together on the show when it ended. Read on for a recap of their relationship timeline.

Slater and Jessie Were Together on the Show

Starting in their sophomore year up through the end of the original series, Jessie and Slater began an on-again, off-again relationship in a sort of “opposites attract” trope.

Viewers of the original show will remember that Slater called Jessie “Mama,” and their relationship is tested multiple times throughout the show. At one point, Jessie is attracted to Zack Morris when they kiss during a school play, but they quickly realize that they’re much better as friends.

After graduation, Jessie went off to Columbia University and eventually got her doctorate and then became a counselor at Bayside High. In the reboot, Jessie and Slater both work at Bayside High School, but it does not appear from the first episode that they are still together.

Berkley said she hopes that the show will unite parents with their children, bridging generations.

“Parents who grew up with us will absolutely reconnect to their innocence (and) enjoy what this show has meant to them,” she told USA Today.

The Cast Was Excited About the Reboot

Many of the original cast members expressed their excitement about returning for a reboot. Berkley was especially excited about the new show, telling CNN that she was excited to share the show with the world.

“This show has been a beloved show for so many years and to bring it back with this new cast and the OGs, this is a gift, for sure,” she told the outlet. “I can’t wait to share it.”

The new series focuses on what happens when Zack Morris – now the governor – shuts down a working-class school and sends the children to the privileged Bayside High School. There are, predictably, many clashes between the two sets of students.

Jessie is now a counselor at the school, and Slater now works as a coach at Bayside High School.

“He’s one of those guys that kind of got stuck in his era and stuck in his time,” Lopez told CNN. “And I love those kinds of guys, ’cause I know those guys. They’re just stuck in their sort of glory days, and it makes it a much more fun character to play.”

Saved by the Bell reboot is now streaming on Peacock.

