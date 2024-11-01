Playboy Model Says Diddy Played Jennifer Lopez Music Videos at Hotel: ‘Creepy’

A former Playboy model says that Sean “Diddy” Combs played Jennifer Lopez music videos to women he invited to his Tokyo hotel, according to comments she made on a DailyMail.com podcast.

“He was playing videos of some pop star, and I didn’t know who she was, and one of the other girls had told me, ‘That’s J Lo,'” Rachel Kennedy says on the “Trial of Diddy” podcast of the encounter.

“He had us sit down and kept playing these videos of Jennifer Lopez for us to watch. We probably watched like four in a row,” she says in the podcast. She said that she later found out that Diddy, that night, “was talking to her the whole time; she was on the phone,” referring to Lopez.

He said the fact they were “watching his girl’s videos” seemed “a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful,” since she accuses Combs of asking her and another woman to perform a sex act on him that evening, which she says they did.

The incident occurred in 2000, according to DailyMail.com. Page Six reported that Diddy was dating Lopez at the time.

Combs now stands accused of federal criminal accusations relating to “Freak Off” parties. The federal indictment accuses him of abusing women at some of these parties. Lopez has not been accused by authorities in connection with any wrongdoing, and in the video clip, Kennedy did not imply that her encounter with Diddy was non-consensual.

Rachel Kennedy Said She Met Diddy at a Topless Nightclub

Kennedy said on the podcast that she met Diddy when she was working “at a topless nightclub” in Tokyo.

She said that he and 25 people “walked through the door. It was quite a scene and then in walks Puff Daddy. I quickly realized how big he was. He told me about having a party and if I could bring girls and I said, ‘Yeah sure, I could bring girls.'”

The next evening back at the same club, “They walked in again. This time it was about half the amount of people. He specifically asked for me, which I thought was strange,” she said. She said he “asked if I would bring some girls back to his hotel – that they had the whole top floor.”

When they went to his floor and knocked on the door, Diddy answered in a bathrobe with a bottle of champagne, she said, adding that she realized “it was just him,” and she thought, “Oh, this is not a party.”

That’s when she said he played the Lopez videos and then asked for a sex act. “He took us to the bedroom and proceeded to get naked,” she said. “There was nothing forceful about it.” She also said she did not find Diddy “impressive.”

Jennifer Lopez Walked Away When Asked About Diddy Accusations

Lopez hasn’t commented on the Diddy accusations. In fact, she walked away from a group of autograph seekers when she was asked a question about Combs, according to a video posted on YouTube by the site X17Onlinevideo.

In the X17 video, Lopez walked over to the group of autograph seekers after posing for photos. She posed for photos and then walked toward the crowd, with a security guard leading the way. “Don’t lean,” the guard told fans as Lopez walked down the line signing autographs.

“Do you have any comment about P. Diddy and allegations?” a woman asked. Without reacting, Lopez abruptly turned and walked away.

In 2003, Lopez told Vibe that her relationship with Diddy ended due to his infidelity. The article is no longer available on the Vibe site, but it’s excerpted by Entertainment Weekly.

”It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful,” Lopez told Vibe magazine, according to EW. ”I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

Lopez was arrested years ago with Combs after a 1999 shooting at a nightclub, The New York Post reported, but she was never charged, and he was acquitted.