Lawyer Says Other Celebrities as Famous as Diddy Might Be Named: Report

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing multiple accusers of Sean “Diddy” Combs, told TMZ Live on October 7 that he expects that “other famous people” will be named “down the road,” and he says they are as big of names as Diddy.

Buzbee, a Houston, Texas-area civil attorney, was asked by TMZ whether he was talking about celebrities “on the level of Diddy?”

He responded, “I would expect so” and said that demand letters were sent out to other celebrities who Buzbee’s legal team believes have culpability in connection with the accusations that Diddy abused and sexually trafficked women.

Buzbee said the legal team attempts to resolve matters short of lawsuits and added that the demand letters went to a “handful of individuals you’ve heard of before.”

Buzbee’s latest comments come after he warned that other celebrities might be named in a press conference on October 1, in which he revealed that his firm, The Buzbee Law Group, and AVA Law Group, are now representing at least 120 people “to pursue cases in civil court” against Combs.

“You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever,” Buzbee said at that press conference of the other people who could be named. “I expect through this process many powerful people will be exposed. Many dirty secrets will be revealed,” Buzbee said in the earlier press conference.

The Lawyer Declined to Give a Timeline for Naming Other Celebrities

TMZ asked Buzbee whether he would file any lawsuits early this week and whether they involved celebrities. He said he would let the lawsuits “speak for themselves,” but he said he did not expect any other celebrities to be named or “outed” this week.

He said that the lawyers, “if we name individuals beyond Mr. Combs,” want to “make sure we’ve done our homework” because naming other celebrities would “cause a firestorm.”

Buzbee said he did not want to “get into a situation where if I don’t file a lawsuit next week, that causes a media frenzy” so he didn’t want to be specific as to a timeline for naming other celebrities.

However, he said that celebrities who attended a Diddy party and knew what was going to happen or knew that a “particular drug was being used in drinks” could have legal exposure. If a celebrity participated in an unlawful activity or “watched it happen” without intervening, “In my view, you have a problem,” said Buzbee.

Federal authorities released a criminal indictment of Combs on September 17. The indictment charges Combs with racketeering, accusing him of having “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyer Denied the Accusations Against Him, Reports Say

Combs is fighting the charges. “Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” Erica Wolff, an attorney for Combs, told CNN, after Buzbee’s earlier news conference.

She told CNN that Combs looks forward to proving his innocence in a court of law.

Buzbee told TMZ that his legal team will try to settle accusations before “aggressively” pursuing public lawsuits.

Asked who will be named, the lawyer said that “a lot of people attended these parties. A lot of people saw this activity going on. A lot of people allowed it to go on.” Of those people, he said he believes “all have exposure here.”

Buzbee stressed that his office does “a lot of vetting” and that 3,200 calls may narrow to 100 clients.