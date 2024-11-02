‘Shocking’ Diddy Tapes Show 8 A-List Celebrities, Including Minors, Witness Says

A court witness in the Sean “Diddy” Combs investigation says he has “at least eight sex tapes involving eight celebrities,” according to NewsNation.

Page Six described the celebrities in question, who were not named, as “A-Listers.” The Music Essentials called the accusations “shocking.”

Courtney Burgess levied the accusations on the NewsNation show “Banfield” on October 31. According to NewsNation, he said that he was “given 11 flash drives” containing the tapes and that “two to three” of the celebrities were minors.

NewsNation reported that Burgess testified before a grand jury looking into Combs in the Southern District of New York, describing the eight celebrities as “victims” of Combs. Burgess told NewsNation that Kim Porter, Combs’ now-deceased ex-girlfriend, gave him the flash drives.

Ariel Mitchell, Burgess’ attorney, told NewsNation that the tapes “tell the story of what Diddy has done over the past 30 years. His deviant activities.”

A Top Criminal Defense Attorney Doesn’t Believe That Courtney Burgess’s Accusations Pass the ‘Smell Test’

Play

However, defense attorney Mark Geragos, whose daughter is representing Combs, said on the “Cuomo” show that he’s “not buying” the accusations by Burgess, according to NewsNation.

“I think the prosecutors think he failed the smell test, and I suspect the prosecutors brought him in front of the grand jury because I don’t think anyone is buying what he’s selling,” Geragos said, NewsNation reported.

The New York Post previously reported that an A-list male celebrity was upset about a tape being “shopped around to media outlets.” That celebrity was not named, and it’s not clear whether that tape is connected to Burgess’s accusations.

“It’s triggering,” a source told The Post. “It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues. It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories.”

Law enforcement sources told The Post that they believe Diddy recorded videos, adding, “There are recognizable names, but I won’t confirm any of their identities. But it’s more than just that one.”

Burgess’s Amazon Prime profile reads, “Hi my name is Courtney Burgess I been in the Entertainment business for 28 years my first group was The Artifacts Hussain Fatal (Tupac) my first book is N 2Tha Gutter it’s About Tupac.”

An indictment against Combs was released on September 17. The indictment charges Combs with racketeering, accusing him of having “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

Courtney Burgess Has Received a Subpoena for ‘All Records,’ Including Files ‘Depicting Diddy,’ a Report Says

Page Six reported that the tapes involve six male celebrities and two female stars.

According to Page Six, Burgess says the celebrities appeared to be “under the influence” and victimized.

TMZ reported that Burgess claims he has Porter’s “real memoir,” and noted that he was subpoenaed to testify before the Diddy grand jury.

Burgess told TMZ he was “initially contacted by agents from the Department of Homeland Security.” According to TMZ, the subpoena from federal prosecutors “asked Burgess to turn over all records, including thumb drives, hard drives, electronic storage devices, or devices containing videos and/or other files depicting Diddy.”

Porter died in 2018. The autopsy report, which Heavy obtained from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, details how Porter was feeling ill from flu-like symptoms before she died.