Fans Think Diddy Wore a Wig in These Viral Photos, Video

Old photos and a video that appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs wearing what many people think was a wig have gone viral, although he said it was his real hair in the video.

“Cannot unsee,” wrote one person on x, sharing a photo of Diddy. The photos and video are not recent, but they have gone viral again in the wake of Combs’ indictment for sex trafficking and other charges.

In 2016, 50 Cent trolled Combs over the wig photo, according to HipHop DX. At the time, the site reported that Diddy was “vibing out to Travis Scott’s latest album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight on Snapchat with a fancy wig.” That led 50 Cent “to clown Puffy for it on his Instagram,” the site reported using Combs’ previous nickname.

“What the [expletive] Man,” 50 Cent wrote with a video clip showing Diddy wearing the wing while listening to Scott’s “The Ends,” HipHop DX reported.

Diddy Donned the Look at a Party for Beyonce, Reports Say

According to HipHop DX, Diddy “apparently donned the wig to Beyonce‘s ’70s-themed birthday party.” Daily Mail also reported, “Wigging out! Puff Daddy dons wig after Beyonce’s 35th Soul Train-themed birthday bash.”

According to The Washington Post, 50 Cent is now producing a Netflix documentary about Diddy.

“He is wearing a wig and not even hiding it #Diddy,” a woman wrote, sharing the video.

The indictment says that Combs held multiple “Freak Offs” in which women were coerced into having sexual relations with male sex workers. According to the indictment, which charged Combs with three federal offenses, “Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”

The indictment says Combs “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

The ‘Wig’ Video Has Gone Viral on TikTok & X

The photo resurfaced after the video went viral on TikTok and X again showing what many people think looks like Diddy wearing a wig, although, in the video, he says it’s not a wig but is his natural hair. Be forewarned that the language in the video includes expletives.

A video of Diddy in a wig has also gone viral on X.

“Diddy caught wearing a wig,” says the caption in one TikTok video. One “wig” video has over 500,000 likes on TikTok.

“Diddy looks so stupid,” a person wrote on X.

In 2016, the Instagram page “The Shade Room” also highlighted the wig photo and 50 Cent’s comment. “#50Cent is relentless 😩😩 #Diddy,” the page wrote, sharing the photo.

In a statement to The New York Times after the indictment was issued, Combs’ legal team denied he committed crimes. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal,” the statement read, according to The Times. The indictment was released on September 17.