A-List Star Wants to Host Real Housewives Reunion

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick revealed that not only is she a fan of The Real Housewives, but she wants to host a reunion show.

The 80-year-old took to Twitter on December 29 to express her interest in hosting the show after a fan suggested the scenario in an earlier tweet.

The fan, who goes by the handle @RadziwillLee, wrote, “I nominate @dionnewarwick to host the Real Housewives reunions.”

You would be superb! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 29, 2020

Warwick then quote-tweeted the message, tagging Executive Producer and Host Andy Cohen.

After Cohen responded, “You You would be superb!,” Warwick replied, “I am documenting this. No take backs!”

I am documenting this. No take backs! https://t.co/siZofegLdq — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 29, 2020

The exchange has generated over 1,000 likes, with many voicing their support of the hypothetical reunion.

Although no information regarding whether Cohen is actually considering the suggestion has since been revealed, this is not the first time the “That’s What Friends Are For” singer has inspired real-life collaborations through her tweets.

Here’s what you need to know:

Warwick Has Recently Been Dubbed the ‘Queen of Twitter’

I am everyone’s Auntie. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 2, 2021

In recent months, Warwick has built a reputation for herself as a force on social media, spending more time engaging with her fans and interacting with other celebrities. She currently boasts over 420,000 followers on the platform and is becoming known for her snarky sense of humor.

Dubbed the “Queen of Twitter” by many,” Warwick told Entertainment Tonight, “I find it quite amusing. After Covid-19 shut down the entertainment industry, I’ve been home since March just kind of using this [time] as sort of a vacation, something I’ve never had in all these years.”

“I got to know my home, I got to sleep in my own bed, and make my own meals when I wanted them,” she added. “But then after a while, that becomes old, and I noticed how much fun my nieces and nephews were having with this thing called tweeting. I said, ‘Well, how can I do it? I wanna do it.'”

Warwick caused a buzz on Twitter earlier this month when she tweeted at Chance the Rapper, asking why “Rapper” was in his stage name. She then praised the 27-year-old’s song with Justin Bieber, “Holy.”

“Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” she tweeted on December 5.

The rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, responded, “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!”

“I’ll be whatever you wanna all me Ms. Warwick. God bless you,” he added.

Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing! — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020

According to The Daily Mail, “That Twitter exchange lead to a real-life collaboration for a song entitled Nothing’s Impossible, written by Warwick’s son Damon Elliott, with portions of the song’s proceeds going to charity.”

Warwick Told Cohen That Her Niece Helps Write Her Viral Tweets

Dionne Warwick Reveals the Real Genius Behind Her TweetsLegendary artist Dionne Warwick joined "Andy Cohen Live" host Andy Cohen to talk about her upcoming 80th birthday fundraiser and got candid about her viral Twitter feed. 2020-12-07T15:59:17Z

On December 7, Warwick told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that her niece helps her write her viral tweets. She also credited her for introducing the platform in the first place.

“My niece Brittani is a hysterical person,” Warwick dished to Cohen. “She’s funny as all get out. I tell her she should have been a comedian. And she just has a wonderful way with words, and my PR people also feel that they can put a little few things in there for me. I wish I could do that.”

Also on December 7, Warwick took to Twitter to shut down rumors that she is not the person behind her tweets — after fans doubted her role in the viral tweets involving Chance the Rapper.

“And this is for all of you tweeters who have decided that I’m not tweeting my own stuff to you. I want you to know I am and I’m getting very, very, very good at it,” she said in a Twitter video.

“You see I have a wonderful niece and her name is Brittani. And she said, ‘Aunt Dionne, you’ll have a lot of fun if you get on this with me.’ I said, ‘Okay, teach me how to do it.’ And she did, and I am doing it.”

Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/En49BaoGRK — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 7, 2020

“So, that should quell all the naysayers,” Warwick concluded. “And if it doesn’t, deal with it.”

The video has generated over 2 million views.

