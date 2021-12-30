Watch Disney World & Epcot New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream 2021-2022

The happiest place on earth is bringing its revelers not one but two fireworks displays for New Year’s Eve at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida. But if you can’t be there in person, here is how you can watch online.

The Disney New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream





Enjoy the New Year's Eve Fireworks at Walt Disney World in the Magic Kingdom on this Walt Disney World Live Stream. Magic Kingdom does their Fantasy in the Sky New Year's Eve Fireworks two days in a row, so we'll watch these today on New Year's Eve Eve, and we'll see Epcot's show tomorrow

According to the Walt Disney World website, there are two different fireworks displays happening at the Magic Kingdom and both are happening on two different nights, so there are four chances to ring in the new year with the Disney crowd.

For the younger celebraters, the “Disney Enchantment” fireworks display will go off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on both December 30 and December 31. The live stream is embedded above.

For those who want to stay up until midnight, the Magic Kingdom is putting on the “Fantasy In The Sky” fireworks display beginning at 11:50 p.m. Eastern on both December 30 and December 31. The live stream is embedded above.

There are also two fireworks displays at EPCOT Center — the “Harmonious” fireworks display starting at 9:45 p.m. Eastern on December 30 and 6:30 p.m. on December 31, and the “Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration” fireworks starting at 11:54 p.m. Eastern on December 31 only. Those live streams will be embedded below as soon as they go live.

New Year’s Eve Fun Facts





Bet You Didn't Know: New Year's Eve | History Did you know that New Year's has not always been celebrated on January 1? Get the full story. #HistoryChannel Subscribe for more HISTORY: histv.co/SubscribeHistoryYT Check out exclusive HISTORY content: Newsletter: history.com/newsletter Website – history.com Facebook – facebook.com/History Twitter – twitter.com/history HISTORY®, now reaching more than 98 million homes, is the leading destination for award-winning original… 2013-01-03T05:29:26Z

New Year’s Eve is the celebration that marks the end of the Gregorian calendar year. The Gregorian calendar was first introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 and he is who the calendar is named for, though January 1 as the start of the year actually dates back to Julius Caesar and his eponymous calendar, according to the History Channel.

The annual celebration has many names across the globe, including Calennig in Wales, Hogmanay in Scotland, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Kanun Novadgo Goda in Russia, Omisoka in Japan, and Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil.

According to Mental Floss, the first places to ring in the new year Tonga, Samoa and New Zealand, because they are located just west of the International Date Line. Howland Island and Baker Island of the United States are the very last places to celebrate because they are located just east of the International Date Line. What is interesting is that because the International Date Line zig-zags a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

The United States is known for ringing in the new year with “drops,” i.e. when some large object descends during a countdown. The most famous one is, of course, the ball drop in Times Square in New York City, but there are a bunch of other drops held nationwide, including A peach drop in Atlanta, Georgia; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis, Indiana; a conch shell drop in Key West, Florida, a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans; a potato drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona.

Fireworks displays are also very popular around the globe. Sydney, Australia famously holds a huge display in the harbor. Other cities that have notable fireworks displays include Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, London, England, Nashville, Las Vegas, and all across Canada.