DIY Halloween Costume Ideas for Couples & Groups 2021

Halloween costumes can be expensive and there is no need to spend a fortune on an outfit. If you’re looking for an easy last-minute costume idea, look no further. Here are four DIY Halloween costume ideas:

Sabrina & Nick (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

In October 2019, YouTuber Nava Rose posted a video titled “DIY Couples Costume Ideas 2019!” on her YouTube channel. One of Nava’s ideas was Sabrina and Nick from the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” premiered in the fall of 2018 and follows Sabrina Spellman, played by Kiernan Shipka, as she struggles with her dual identity. She is half-witch, half-human. Nick is one of Sabrina’s love interests in the show.

In Nava’s video, she talks viewers through making the DIY Nick and Sabrina costume. Nava shows viewers how to transform everyday clothes into an awesome Halloween costume. To make the DIY Nick costume, you will need a black turtleneck, black collar jacket, black slacks, and black shoes. To make the DIY Sabrina costume, you will need a red long sleeve top, lace collar shirt, black skirt, black tights, black boots. Nava also shows viewers how to make a DIY version of the series’s famous “Book of the Beast” journal.

LaCroix Cans

In 2019, Canadian YouTuber Lauren Riihimaki posted a video titled “Group Halloween Costume Ideas 2019” on her YouTube channel. One of Lauren’s creative DIY group costume ideas was to dress up as LaCroix cans. LaCroix is a sparkling water beverage packaged in colorful cans. Lauren shows viewers how to tie-dye oversized tee shirts to resemble LaCroix’s packaging. She also explains how to paint the brand’s logo onto the tie-dye shirt.

Power Rangers

In Lauren Riihimaki’s 2019 video, she tells viewers how to make a DIY Power Ranger costume. The costume is simple to make. Lauren explains all you need is a colorful bodysuit, white felt, and a paper cut-out of the belt buckle on the Power Ranger’s uniform. Lauren shows her subscribers how to cut out pieces of white felt and glue them on the bodysuit to resemble the Power Rangers uniform. Lauren tells viewers that they can easily swap out the bodysuit for a sweater and leggings if they live in colder climates.

Regina George and Aaron Samuels

In a 2017 video, YouTuber Apsyn Ovard shared last-minute DIY Halloween costume ideas with her subscribers. One of her costume ideas was Regina George and Aaron Samuels from the 2004 movie “Mean Girls.” In Apsyn’s video, she makes a DIY version of the Halloween costumes Regina and Aaron wear in the movie.

For the Aaron Samuels costume, Aspyn uses a black tee shirt and duck tape to resemble the football jersey Aaron wears in the Halloween party scene of the movie. She pairs the black tee shirt with a pair of white jeans and a football. For the Regina George costume, Aspyn wears a white leotard with black tights and bunny ears. She also shows viewers how to make a DIY version of the film’s famous “Burn Book.”