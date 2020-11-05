D’Jon Antone: Police Arrest Eddie Hassell’s Murder Suspect

Police have arrested suspect D’Jon Antone, 18, with the murder of Eddie Hassell, who starred on NBC’s Surfaces and Lifetime’s Devious Maids. Hassell was shot and killed in Texas on November 1, TMZ reported. He was 30.

The Grand Prairie Police Department arrested Antone on November 4 without incident, Variety reported. He was taken into custody by a fugitive task force in North Texas for capital murder. Antone is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center. His bond was set at $500,000.

The shooting happened during an apparent carjacking outside Hassell’s girlfriend’s apartment, according to TMZ. According to KPRC, the deadly shooting was reported at about 1:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road. Hassell was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Houston news station reported.

The vehicle taken from the scene, which was later recovered at a second location, did not belong to Hassell, police told the Daily News. Detectives ruled that the robbery was random and that Hassell wasn’t directly targeted.

Because Antone is not a resident of Grand Prairie, the case is being referred to the Tarrant County Attorney’s office.

Hassell Appeared in Films Such as ‘The Kids Are Alright’ & ‘Jobs’

The actor, who was originally from Corsicana, Texas, according to his IMDb page, moved to Los Angeles at age 11 to pursue his acting career full-time. Hassell’s biggest role was playing series regular Phil Nance on the NBC sci-fi show Surface, which also starred Leighton Meester and Lake Bell.

In 2013, he appeared in Ashton Kutcher’s movie Jobs, about Steve Jobs. Hassell played Chris Espinosa, a neighbor of Jobs who was recruited at age 16 to build circuit boards in the Apple founder’s garage.

In addition to guest-starring on numerous TV shows, including Bones, Southland, ‘Til Death and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Hassell also appeared on the big screen in movies including The Kids Are All Right with Annette Benning and Julianne Moore, and The Family Tree, which starred Rachel Leigh Cook and Dermot Mulroney.

Heartfelt Tributes Filled Social Media Following Hassell’s Murder

Following his death, fellow Surface actor Carter Jenkins posted a tribute to his former co-star on Instagram. He wrote:

I lost a friend today and the world lost one great f****** dude. Eddie had just sent me this photo the other day. We reminisced about the good old days shooting Surface. He said we didn’t know how good we had it. I argued that we knew. We were living the dream. Edddday, my boy, I love you forever. This just fucking sucks man. If you knew Eddie or liked his work, please share a message or a memory here.

Elizabeth Martin, who was an associate producer and key makeup artist on the 2017 film Bomb City, in which Hassell played the role of Oles, also shared a tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

She wrote, “You were dearer to me than all the bats in all the caves in the world, @eddie_hassell. I loved you more than the sky in Texas. You made me more mad than anyone I’ve ever met, and I loved every ounce of you for it. Rest In Peace. You’ll always have my heart.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Nevada Man in ‘BBQ, Beer & Freedom’ Tank Crashes Press Briefing