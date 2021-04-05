Possible Last Video of DMX Posted by His Fiancee Desiree Lindstrom Days Before His Overdose

DMX‘s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, and his mom, Arnett Simmons, are with him in the ICU at a hospital in White Plains, New York, according to TMZ. The rapper was rushed to the hospital on Friday, April 2, after an apparent drug overdose led to a heart attack. X is said to be in a “vegetative state” his manager told the New York Times. According to the TMZ report, DMX, whose real names is Earl Simmons, has “little brain function.”

It has also been reported that several if not all of DMX’s 15 kids have made their way to New York to see their dad. The prognosis for X is not good.

“DMX suffered a heart attack during the OD, and family members are holding out hope when the inflammation subsides his heart will restore itself. Of course, that does not have an impact on brain function,” TMZ reports.

All eyes have been on the headlines as fans anxiously await any updates on X’s condition. Fans have also been keeping an eye on the social media accounts of X’s family, including that of his fiancee, Lindstrom.

On March 30, just two days before DMX’s hospitalization, Lindstrom shared what very well could be the last video of the rapper.

DMX Looked Happy as He Jammed out in a Car on March 30, 2021

Lindstrom took a video of her fiance as he sang and danced while driving. If DMX does not pull through, this could be the very last video of him alive. This is undoubtedly a good memory that Lindstrom will have forever.

“He talking about record us rocking lol he too funny!!!” Lindstrom captioned the post. DMX looked very happy and healthy as he got into the groove. In another video, Lindstrom shared some footage of the couple’s son, Exodus, who was sitting in a booster seat wearing a mask, and dancing to “Return of the Mac.”

“He’s the best baby in the world just fits right in with his mommy and daddy! We love u wubba,” Lindstrom captioned the post.

DMX’s family previously issued a statement about his condition, asking for “support and prayers” as the rapper fights for his life.

“Last night Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer. The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need,” the statement, which was released to TMZ, reads.

Lindstrom Shared a Photo of Her & DMX on March 27

On March 27, 2021, Lindstrom shared a photo of her and DMX out on the town. “My fiance! I love u [sic],” she captioned the sweet photo.

The two posed together while standing outside on a concrete sidewalk. DMX wore a black hoodie over a white T-shirt, with what looked like a pair of jeans, and some Timbaland sneakers. X’s expression was quite serious.

Lindstrom wore a black dress with a pair of high heels. She put her hand on X’s stomach with her engagement ring on display. Lindstrom also had a more serious expression on her face, though she did appear to be smirking slightly.

Back on March 13, Lindstrom shared another photo of her and X on a “date night.” It appears as though the two attended a baseball game. You can see that photo here.

