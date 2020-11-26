Does Fedex, Amazon & UPS Deliver on Thanksgiving Day 2020?

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26, this year. While Thursday is a day that mail is typically delivered, Thanksgiving is widely recognized as a federal holiday and a day off for postal workers. For that reason, mail will not be delivered today.

If you want to find out more specifics about whether a package you are expecting will be delivered on the 26th, read on:

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Today — Thanksgiving Day Is a USPS Holiday

You should not expect mail to be delivered on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving is considered a postal holiday for the U.S. Postal Service, meaning that you should not expect any USPS mail to arrive on Thursday, November 26. The only people who will be receiving packages are those using the Priority Mail Express service.

FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx SmartPost, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Office will also be unavailable. Those waiting for packages from FedEx should expect the item to be delivered on the next business day, according to the company’s holiday schedule.

It should be noted that FedEx Custom Critical and UPS Express Critical packages will be delivered.

Most Amazon deliveries operate on USPS’s holiday schedule, and as Thanksgiving Day is a Post Office holiday, most Amazon packages will not be delivered. However, USPS states that for Amazon packages, there will be Amazon Thanksgiving drops to DDU’s, or Identified-Destination Delivery Units, between 4:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. These will occur at drop sites only.

USPS adds, “There will be no night owl drops Wednesday into Thursday morning. Regular Night Owl drops resume for Thursday into Friday morning.”

Will the Post Office Be Open?

Thanksgiving marks the ninth of ten federal holidays in 2020. Due to the fact that it’s a postal holiday, United States Postal Service offices will be closed. However, some self-service kiosks will be available for drop off. To find a self-service kiosk near you, click here.

You can also track your packages via the United States Postal Service website here.

It should be noted that over the past few months, Amazon began to replace its USPS service with its own Network. When Heavy reached out to an Amazon representative about delivery options, they did not respond.

Holiday Schedules

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

FedEx Ground, meanwhile, is closed on the Saturday before Easter, Easter Sunday, the Saturday before Memorial Day, the Sunday before Memorial Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, the Sunday after Independence Day, the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, the day of Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Saturday before Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, the day after Christmas, the Sunday after Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Learn more about FedEx’s service operation schedule here.

And when it comes to FedEx’s money-back guarantee suspension for the 2020 holiday season, the company writes that FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will suspend money-back guarantees for packages picked up between the dates of November 30 and December 24.

