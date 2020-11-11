Does Subway Have Free Sandwiches on Veterans Day 2020?

Today is Veterans Day. It’s a great opportunity to show the veterans how much you appreciate them. One way you can do this is by treating them to a meal. But is Subway offering free sandwiches for Veterans Day this year? If you’re looking for a free sandwich or another veterans discount, Subway is not offering a nationwide Veterans Day special today. However, there is an ongoing online promotion today that anyone can participate in.

Subway Has an Ongoing Promotion for a Free Footlong with the Purchase of Two

A representative of Subway told Heavy that the chain is not offering a Veterans Day special today. However, there is a great online deal that you can participate in, whether or not you are a member of the military.

The representative told Heavy: “While we do not have a specific Veteran’s Day offer, we do have an ongoing promotion for online and app ordering. If you order on the app or online and buy 2 footlongs, you get 1 free. Veterans are of course welcome to use this offer.”

So you can still get a free sandwich for Veterans Day if you buy two footlong sandwiches through the app or online. (Remember: this only applies to orders made through the app or online — this does not apply to in-store orders. You can get the app here.) The free sub must be of equal or lesser value to the other subs. Extras are additional. This offer does not apply to delivery orders, the website notes, and no additional discounts can be applied.

Additional Specials

Subway is also offering a few additional specials. Just upload your Subway meal receipt online for a chance to win a fan cave upgrade that includes a big-screen TV, sound system, and more, or you might win free footlongs for a year.

You can also get a free 6-inch sub when you spend $25 on gift cards at participating locations.

If you join Subway’s MyWay rewards program, you can also earn points as you eat. You’ll get a $2 reward for every 200 tokens, and sometimes you’ll have a chance to earn bonus tokens. You’ll also get a tasty surprise on your birthday and some extra surprises during the year, along with exclusive deals. You can use a digital wallet to scan to pay and earn tokens easily. Exclusive deals are also sometimes offered for rewards members.

Subway restaurants are open today on Veterans Day, but hours may vary due to the pandemic and local regulations. Some local Subway stores may also offer specials of their own today or other days of the year. You can find your local Subway and the hours that it’s open here.

Subway restaurants are open for business during the pandemic, and they are closely following CDC guidelines. This includes increased cleaning and sanitizing of stores including the most-touched surfaces, removing dine-in sandwich baskets and serving trays, and reinforcing existing health protocols. If you prefer delivery, Subway is partnering with a number of delivery services in your area, including DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates where available. (But note that discounts and specials are different, and the “Buy 2 Get One Free” discount mentioned earlier in this story is only available for online or app orders, not orders made through delivery services.)

