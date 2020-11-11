Dollar General, Family Dollar & Dollar Tree on Veterans Day 2020

It’s Veterans Day 2020. If you’re hoping to stop by a Dollar Store today, whether it’s Dollar General, Family Dollar, or Dollar Tree, then you’re in luck. Most Dollar Stores are open on Veterans Day. Read on for more details and to learn about specials for today.

Dollar General on Veterans Day 2020

Dollar General stores are typically open for Veterans Day, but store hours can vary.

A Dollar General representative told Heavy about most holidays: “Store hours by location are available on our website here.”

In addition, Dollar General is honoring veterans by offering 11% off qualifying purchases in store on November 11 or online with the promo code MILITARY11. A press release about Veterans Day notes:

Dollar General’s has a longstanding history supporting those in the military community that includes exclusive discounts to active military, veterans and their immediate family members, outreach with the military communities through our military employee resource group, founding the Paychecks for Patriots program, which supported service members’ transition to civilian life through meaningful employment opportunities, and more. To learn more about Dollar General’s support of the military communities, please visit the Dollar General Careers site here.

The company’s website notes that employees, vendors, and customers must wear facial coverings. Exceptions include situations where it’s not recommended due to age, health or medical condition, or a state or local exemption. Stores are also enforcing social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Dollar Tree on Veterans Day 2020

Dollar Tree stores are typically open on Veterans Day. A Dollar Tree representative told Heavy previously regarding holiday hours in general: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

In other words, you’ll want to check with your local Dollar Tree’s hours online to verify current operating hours. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

To find out Dollar Tree’s specials on Veterans Day, you can view their weekly ad here.

Dollar Tree stores are still requiring face masks, according to the company’s website. They note: “To best help protect one another, and in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are requiring all Associates, customers and vendors to wear face coverings when inside our stores.”

Dollar Tree has implemented many policies during the coronavirus outbreak. They include plexiglass guards at cash registers, associate health screenings, cleaning protocols, and social distancing.

Family Dollar on Veterans Day

Family Dollar stores are typically open on Veterans Day. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, individual store hours may vary, so you should call your local Family Dollar to find out for certain what the store’s hours are. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

To learn about Family Dollar’s specials on Veterans Day, view their weekly ad here. Specials may vary by location, but some stores are offering 15% off on November 11 for active-duty and retired military, first responders, and family. Check with your local Family Dollar to see if they are offering this special near you.

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015, so their policies on masks and COVID-19 are the same.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates