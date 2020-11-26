Are Dollar Stores Open on Thanksgiving 2020?

It’s Thanksgiving Day. Whether you’re looking for something last-minute to get for your Thanksgiving meal or you’re just wanting to do some shopping after your big feast, you may be interested in visiting a Dollar Store near you. Are your local Dollar Stores, like Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree, open on Thanksgiving Day 2020? Most Dollar stores are open on Thanksgiving, although specific hours may vary by location. In addition, the states of Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island have “blue laws” that prevent retailers from being open on Thanksgiving.

Read on for more details about dollar stores and their Thanksgiving 2020 hours and schedules.

Dollar General Is Open on Thanksgiving Day 2020

Dollar General stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to the corporate account’s Facebook post. Last year in 2019, the stores were open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A Dollar General representative told Heavy previously: “Please note, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island store locations will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, per state laws. Localized store operating hours may be found on the store locator here.”

Keep in mind, however, that local stores’ hours may be different, especially with pandemic regulations and the need to sometimes shorten hours for cleaning protocols. So it would be best if you contacted your local store before heading over, to confirm their hours.

The store will be open for its regular hours on Black Friday.

Dollar General has a lot of great digital coupons right now. You can also check out their weekly ad here. They’re having a lot of Thanksgiving and Black Friday specials too. You can get a taste of what they’re offering here.