Are Dollar Stores Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2021?

Merry Christmas! While you’re celebrating the holiday, you may be looking for some last-minute gifts for family and friends, or you may need to stock up on supplies at a Dollar Store near you. Are Dollar Stores open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, including Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree? The answer varies depending on the store.

Dollar Tree on Christmas Eve & Day 2021

Although Dollar Tree locations have sometimes been open on Christmas in the past, that’s not the case this year. This year, stores will be closed on Christmas, and open for varying hours on Christmas Eve.

A representative told Heavy about Christmas Eve hours: “The hours will vary depending on the location. Stores that are open will typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

A representative also told Heavy that on Christmas, all stores will be closed.

Since local hours can vary on Christmas Eve, you should check with your local Dollar Tree to make sure it’s open before you go for a visit. Find your nearest store’s holiday hours and more information here.

Family Dollar on Christmas Eve & Day 2021

In the past, Family Dollar stores were sometimes open on Christmas Day, but that’s not the case this year. Family Dollar stores will be closed on Christmas Day, but open on Christmas Eve with varying hours.

A representative told Heavy about Christmas Eve hours at Family Dollar: “The hours will vary depending on the location. Stores that are open will typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

But all stores will be closed on Christmas Day, the representative confirmed.

You can find your local Family Dollar’s location and holiday hours here if you’re wanting to visit on Christmas Eve.

Dollar General on Christmas Eve & Day 2021

Dollar General stores are closed on Christmas Day, but they’ll be open on Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping.

A Dollar General representative told Heavy that all stores will be open until 10 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, and all stores will be closed on Christmas Day. They’ll have normal operating hours for all other days, including the day after Christmas.

Local store operating hours may be found on the store locator here.

A Dollar General representative also told Heavy about the following specials that will be in place for the Christmas holidays.

“This week’s last-minute holiday deals include buy one, get one 50% off our Comfort Bay Fleece Throws and buy one, get one 50% off any Holiday Candles. We also have a special on toys through Christmas Eve – save 25% when you spend $75 on toys in a single transaction,” the representative shared.

In summary, if you need to do any last-minute shopping at a Dollar store near you, whether it’s a Dollar General, Family Dollar, or Dollar Tree store, then you will want to do all of that shopping on Christmas Eve. All the dollar stores are planning on being closed for Christmas Day.

