Are Dollar Stores Open for Easter 2022? See Hours & Details

Are Dollar stores open for Easter 2022 today? If you’re needing to do some last-minute Easter shopping, or you just want to visit a Dollar store on your day off, you might be wondering if the local Dollar store near you is open. Here’s a quick look at the store hours for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Dollar General on Easter 2022

Dollar General stores are open on Easter today. A representative from Dollar General told Heavy: “Dollar General is open normal business hours. Customers can check the hours for their local store at dg.com.”

You can also check the store locator here for details about store hours near you.

The representative also shared, “For those doing last-minute Easter shopping, we offer a DG Digital Coupon for $5 off when you spend $25 every Saturday. This week we also have a DG Digital Coupon for saving $5 when you spend $15 on ANY Hershey’s Easter Candy. Deals here: Weekly Ads (dollargeneral.com).”

Dollar General has a lot of great digital coupons right now. You can see many of Dollar General’s Easter items here.

Interested in the Dollar General mobile app? You can download it here. The app includes a cart calculator, digital coupons, a shopping list that you can create, weekly ads, and DG Go! (a service that lists the best deals in an easy-browsing interface.) You can also use the app to order ahead with DG Pickup.

Dollar Tree on Easter 2022

Dollar Tree stores are typically open for Easter. However, individual store hours may vary. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Dollar Tree’s weekly ad is here. Details can vary by location, but Dollar Tree is offering Happy Easter specials through April 17, including $1.25 for Easter baskets and pails, grass or shreds, multi-pack fillable eggs, and marshmallow chicks or jelly beans. Other specials (which may vary by location) include Easter candy favorites, spring and summer toys, “sensory fun” items, multi-pack snack-size candies, Easter breakfast items, Easter baking essentials, summer flip-flops, and more.

Dollar Tree also offers a Value Seekers Blog now with crafts and decor, tips and hacks, recipes, gift ideas, party ideas, teacher ideas, and more. They currently have Easter basket ideas on the blog.

Family Dollar on Easter 2022

Family Dollar stores are typically open on Easter Sundays, but hours can vary by location. So you’ll definitely want to check your local store’s location and hours here before visiting if you’re wanting to shop on Easter.

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here.

While specials can vary by location, some of them include $5 off when you spend $25 or more (with a SmartCoupon), and lots of Easter specials, such as Easter baskets or fillers, chocolate bunnies, pre-filled Easter baskets, Easter basket candy, candy Easter bunnies, two-bite Spring cupcakes, Oreo Easter cookies, jelly beans, Catawba candy and Go! items, baking items (including a recipe for peanut butter blossoms on their weekly ad), plush animals for your Easter baskets, Easter cards, Pokemon trading cards, and more.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s April 2022 Movie Lineup