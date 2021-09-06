Are Dollar Stores Open on Labor Day 2021?

Happy Labor Day 2021! If you’re interested in shopping at a Dollar store near you today, you’re likely wondering if any are open. The answer is yes: most Dollar stores will be open today, including Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

Dollar General Is Open for Labor Day

A representative for Dollar General confirmed with Heavy that all stores will be operating their normal business hours for Labor Day on Monday, September 6, 2021.

However, store hours can vary by location. If you want to see the hours for the Dollar General store near you, check out Dollar General’s store locator.

If you’re interested in learning more about Dollar General’s Labor Day specials, check out their digital coupons here. Current DG Rewards including earning $2.50 toward your next purchase of Armor All products when you spend $12 or more on qualified products, earning $2.50 towards Command, Post-It, or Scotch-Brite products when spending $10 or more on qualified products, and more. Dollar General also has a number of digital coupons you can use that don’t expire until after Labor Day.

You can also see Dollar General’s weekly ad, which describes any specials that are happening right now. You’ll have to enter your ZIP code when viewing the weekly ad to see specials in your location.

Dollar Tree Is Open on Labor Day

Are you ready to haunt your house? Halloween is creeping into stores and online. With so many $1 Halloween signs and decorations at #DollarTree, we’re the perfect place to get your spooky on! Show us your favorites. https://t.co/fMtXRJH7Pe pic.twitter.com/hazk7SDa82 — Dollar Tree (@DollarTree) September 3, 2021

A representative for Dollar Tree confirmed with Heavy that the stores will be open for Labor Day and operating during their normal business hours.

You may want to call your local Dollar Tree or look up the hours online to double-check your local stores’ regular business hours. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Dollar Tree’s weekly ad is here and you can find their Labor Day specials here.

Some of the specials include $1 patriotic party supplies (napkins, decor, plates, and more), $1 backyard BBQ essentials, $1 cookout classics (like Lay’s Stax Potato Crisps and more), $1 glow-in-the-dark accessories for a nighttime celebration, and $1 on stock-up supplies like freezer pops, certain aluminum foil and cling wraps, snacks, cleaning supplies, and more. Dollar Tree also has some great Halloween decorations available if you’re planning ahead, including signs, tinsel, plates, mugs, 16″ foam tombstones, a 28″ skull fence, yard stakes, kitchen mitts and towels, and more. You can also get some great fall-themed decor too. Specials may vary by location.

Family Dollar Is Open on Labor Day

A representative for Family Dollar confirmed with Heavy that the stores will be open for Labor Day and operating during their normal business hours.

You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here. You’ll need to enter your ZIP code under “ads & books” to see the ads relevant for your location. These may include deals on snacks, drinks, picnic foods like hamburger and hotdog buns, cleaning supplies, quality pet foods, personal care items, wellness items and over-the-counter remedies, school supplies, and more. Exact specials will vary by location, but you can check them out by visiting your local Family Dollar on Labor Day.

