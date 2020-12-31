Are Dollar Stores Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021?

Are Dollar stores open on New Year’s Eve 2020 and New Year’s Day 2021? If you need to do some last-minute shopping at Dollar General, Family Dollar, or Dollar Tree for New Year’s, then we have some good news. Most dollar stores tend to be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Dollar General on New Year’s Eve 2020 & Day 2021

A representative from Dollar General confirmed with Heavy that stores will be open for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. They wrote: “Stores will operate at normal business hours for each of those days.”

You’ll want to check the store locator online to find out the hours on New Year’s Eve and Day before you head over, just to make sure the hours are the same based on local pandemic regulations. You can use the store locator here to help.

Dollar Tree on New Year’s Eve 2020 & Day 2021

Dollar Tree stores are also typically open for New Year’s Eve and Day. Sometimes stores may even have extended hours, although it’s not guaranteed. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

A Dollar Tree and Family Dollar representative previously told Heavy about the holidays: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

You’ll need to check your local Dollar Tree’s hours before heading over, especially since pandemic regulations might also change hours too. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Family Dollar on New Year’s Eve 2020 & Day 2021

Family Dollar Stores are also typically open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but hours can vary from store to store, especially during the pandemic. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

Dollar Stores’ News & Specials

Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree are offering quite a few specials for the New Year. So if you want to do a little shopping on the holiday this could be a good place to go. You can also look for online purchases on their websites too.

Note that the specials listed below may vary based on location.

Dollar General has digital coupons here. You can also check out their weekly ad here with specials through January 16. These include discounts on phones, certain dog treats, laundry detergent, soap, sodas, candy, and more.

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here. The ad includes savings through January 2 on items like sodas, laundry detergent, beer, themed decorations and novelty items, noise makers, novelty glasses, party hats, and more. You can also find non-alcoholic cider and mixers, along with ingredients for New Year’s snacks.

Dollar Tree’s weekly ad is here. On Facebook, Dollar Tree noted that not everything you see in an ad or on their social media pages will be available in stores. They wrote regarding a 2021 balloon banner: “Unfortunately, we cannot allocate how products are distributed. Items such as these are popular products that sell out quickly in stores. However, our Customer Support representatives at 1-877-530-TREE will be able to help you locate it.”

