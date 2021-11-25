Are Dollar Stores Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2021?

Happy Thanksgiving Day 2021! Whether you’re looking for something last-minute to get for your Thanksgiving meal or you’re just wanting to do some shopping after your big family get-together, you may be interested in visiting a Dollar Store near you. Are your local Dollar stores, like Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree, open on Thanksgiving Day 2021? Most Dollar stores are open on November 25, 2021, although specific hours may vary by location. In addition, some states may have blue laws that prevent stores from being open today.

Dollar General Is Open on Thanksgiving Day 2021

A representative of Dollar General told Heavy that all Dollar General stores are open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Stores will be open for their normal operating hours on Friday.

A representative told Heavy that they’re having three days of Thanksgiving Day deals.

“The three days of deals feature instant savings; buy one, get one deals; 25-50% off select holiday items and more. Download the DG App to discover the deals and make the most of the available savings!”

Dollar General has a lot of great digital coupons right now. You can also check out their weekly ad here. You can get a taste of what their Black Friday specials here.

Many Dollar Tree Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Host the holidays for friends and family in style with our Gold-Rimmed Dinnerware collection. Shop in stores and online and set your table for feasting. What holiday dish will you be serving on our elegant dinnerware? https://t.co/J9Qr4aZeb4 pic.twitter.com/0DFOfXr4rm — Dollar Tree (@DollarTree) November 23, 2021

Dollar Tree stores are typically open for Thanksgiving. A representative for Dollar Tree told Heavy: “The majority of our stores will be open for abbreviated hours on the holiday to accommodate customers shopping for last-minute needs. The hours will vary by location. Stores will be open during normal operating hours on Friday.”

According to their website, store hours may have been extended for the holidays in some areas. Because local hours vary, you should check with your local Dollar Tree to make sure it’s open before you go and to see what the holiday hours are. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

You can see Dollar Tree’s weekly ad here. The store has many specials and is currently selling decor for Christmas in addition to Thanksgiving. You can stop by to get an early start on your decorating.

Many Family Dollar Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving Day 2021

Family Dollar stores are typically open on Thanksgiving Day in many locations.

A representative for Family Dollar told Heavy: “The majority of our stores will be open for abbreviated hours on the holiday to accommodate customers shopping for last-minute needs. The hours will vary by location. Stores will be open during normal operating hours on Friday.”

You should call your local Family Dollar to find out for certain if the store is open on Thanksgiving before heading over. If it is open, hours may be shorter because of the holiday. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here. The store is having a lot of specials for the holiday, including early specials to help you get your home all decorated for Christmas. Once you’ve celebrated Thanksgiving, you might want to stop by so you can get started decorating.

