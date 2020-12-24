Domino’s & Pizza Hut’s Christmas Eve & Day 2020 Hours Open Near Me

Even though it’s not tradition, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day can be great days to order a pizza. Most locations are open at both Pizza Hut and Domino’s on Christmas Eve, and most Domino’s locations are open on Christmas Day.

Pizza Hut is operating under reduced hours on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day, according to The Holiday Schedule. Domino’s are individually owned and operated, but most owners choose to be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to Country Living. It’s always a good idea to verify the hours at the locations near you. Pizza Hut’s store locator is here and Domino’s store locator is here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pizza Hut Is Featuring Its Triple Treat Box for the Holidays

We don't know who needs to hear this, but pizza is ALWAYS a good idea #HutForTheHolidays pic.twitter.com/S2d0446uaH — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) December 23, 2020

Pizza Hut is featuring its Triple Treat box for the holidays. The special includes two medium, one topping pizzas, six breadsticks and 10 Cinnabon mini rolls.

“The Triple Treat Box is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday with 2 pizzas, 5 breadsticks, and 10 delicious Cinnabon mini rolls,” said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. “We know the holiday season can get busy, so let Pizza Hut take care of dinner so you can focus on spending time with the people you love.”

It is available for a limited time at Pizza Hut locations nationwide, starting at $20.99, according to a Pizza Hut press release.

“We don’t know who needs to hear this, but pizza is ALWAYS a good idea #HutForTheHolidays,” Pizza Hut wrote on Twitter.

The pizza chain is offering options to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including contactless delivery.

“Since March 2020, Pizza Hut has served more than 24 million contactless digital orders and welcomed several million new and re-engaged customers to their Hut Rewards loyalty program,” the press release said.

Domino’s Implemented Business Changes Due to COVID-19

You have 2 seconds to pick 2 toppings. What are they? pic.twitter.com/7yEYbVM37G — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) December 18, 2020

Like many businesses around the world, Domino’s implemented some changes to help keep its customers and employees safe from the coronavirus.

“We are the single largest owner and operator of stores in the United States, and we operate numerous supply chain centers throughout the U.S. and Canada,” a letter from CEO Ritch Allison said. “We recently announced that corporate and franchised stores across the U.S. expected to hire more than 10,000 people. While many state and local rules closed dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to keep feeding our neighbors through delivery and carryout means that a small sense of normalcy is still available to everyone. Our corporate and franchised stores also want to provide opportunity to those looking for work, especially those in the heavily impacted restaurant industry.”

The pizza chain also introduced “Feed the Need,” a program to donate at least 10 million slices of pizza to people in need, including first responders, hospital workers, food banks, grocery store employees and others who are providing essential services.

“We have donated the food and our stores are donating the labor for those pizzas,” the letter said. “Since they know their local markets best, we have asked our corporate store managers and independent franchise owners to determine locally where each of those pizzas are going. The response has been overwhelming, and we are confident that many more than 10 million slices will be donated during this time. We are also heartened by the giving nature of the independent master franchisees around the world, who have also stepped up and contributed tens of thousands of pizzas to people and organizations in their respective markets, from Aruba to Australia, from India to Ireland, and many places in between.”

