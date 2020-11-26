Domino’s & Pizza Hut’s Thanksgiving Day 2020 Hours Open Near Me

Domino’s Pizza and Pizza Hut are both OPEN on Thanksgiving this year, although both pizza restaurants could have limited hours or delivery services depending on your location. Some may even be closed depending on where you live, who runs the chain, and if your city has COVID restrictions or is under a renewed shutdown order, so we always recommend contacting your local restaurant to be sure before making a trip.
You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here, and Pizza Hut restaurants located by state here. As for Domino’s, you can find the Domino’s Pizza nearest you by clicking here, and offers, deals and specials here, although the deals are also likely to change depending on your location. Keep reading for details on the holiday hours of operation for both pizza restaurants:
Both Pizza Restaurants Typically Remain Open For Most Major Holidays
According to Hours Guide and Holiday Shopping Hours, both Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza typically remain open for most major and minor federal holidays throughout the year, excluding Christmas Day. Pizza sales often skyrocket over big holiday weekends, so it wouldn’t make sense for the chains to close and lose business.
However, both pizza restaurant chains tend to adjust their hours depending on the holiday; some remain open for regular business hours, some have extended hours on certain holidays (like New Year’s Eve), and some open and/or close early, depending on the day (Easter Sunday).
According to HSH, both pizza restaurants are usually open for the following holidays:
- New Year’s Day
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- Valentine’s Day
- Presidents Day
- Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday
- St. Patrick’s Day
- Good Friday
- Easter Sunday
- Easter Monday
- Cinco de Mayo
- Mother’s Day
- Memorial Day
- Father’s Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Columbus Day
- Halloween
- Veterans Day
- Thanksgiving
- Black Friday
- Christmas Eve
- New Year’s Eve
When it comes to Pizza Hut’s holiday hours, Saving Advice reports, “
Thanksgiving Eve is One of the Busiest Nights of the Year For Domino’s Pizza
It’s almost time for that traditional Thanksgiving favorite… #pizza? @Dominos says #Thanksgiving eve is one of their busiest days all year. When you order, remember that even cheesy, greasy cardboard boxes are recyclable – learn more: https://t.co/xaLOOr7HfM #thanksgiving2020
— WestRock (@WestRock) November 25, 2020
Although sales obviously fluctuate depending on location, Thanksgiving has historically been a very busy night for Domino’s Pizza. In fact, Thanksgiving eve tends to be one of the busiest nights of the year for the pizza joint, according to the chain’s Twitter Page.
Domino’s retweeted a post by the Twitter account WestRock on November 25, which discusses the chain’s recycling efforts as well as the increased business on Thanksgiving. The post reads, “It’s almost time for that traditional Thanksgiving favorite… #pizza? @Dominos says #Thanksgiving eve is one of their busiest days all year. When you order, remember that even cheesy, greasy cardboard boxes are recyclable.”
Both Pizza Hut & Domino’s Offer Contactless Delivery Services During the COVID-19 Pandemic
If you’re hoping to order in but don’t want to risk having contact with the delivery driver when they drop off your food, Pizza Hut and Domino’s has you covered. Both chains are offering contactless delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows customers to place a delivery order without worrying about having physical contact with the driver. Instead, the delivery driver simply sets the pizza on your doorstep and leaves, no contact required.
“Pizza you love, a focus on safety you can trust,” Pizza Hut captioned the photo above. You can read more about Pizza Hut’s contactless delivery services by clicking here, and Domino’s here.