Domino’s & Pizza Hut’s Thanksgiving Day 2020 Hours Open Near Me

Domino’s Pizza and Pizza Hut are both OPEN on Thanksgiving this year, although both pizza restaurants could have limited hours or delivery services depending on your location. Some may even be closed depending on where you live, who runs the chain, and if your city has COVID restrictions or is under a renewed shutdown order, so we always recommend contacting your local restaurant to be sure before making a trip.

You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here, and Pizza Hut restaurants located by state here. As for Domino’s, you can find the Domino’s Pizza nearest you by clicking here, and offers, deals and specials here, although the deals are also likely to change depending on your location. Keep reading for details on the holiday hours of operation for both pizza restaurants:

Both Pizza Restaurants Typically Remain Open For Most Major Holidays

According to Hours Guide and Holiday Shopping Hours, both Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza typically remain open for most major and minor federal holidays throughout the year, excluding Christmas Day. Pizza sales often skyrocket over big holiday weekends, so it wouldn’t make sense for the chains to close and lose business.

However, both pizza restaurant chains tend to adjust their hours depending on the holiday; some remain open for regular business hours, some have extended hours on certain holidays (like New Year’s Eve), and some open and/or close early, depending on the day (Easter Sunday).

According to HSH, both pizza restaurants are usually open for the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

When it comes to Pizza Hut’s holiday hours, Saving Advice reports, “The Pizza Hut holiday schedule is similar to many other large chain restaurants. On most holidays, you’ll find that your location is open. However, there are a couple of days where all Pizza Hut restaurants close and a few others when your Pizza Hut may operate on a shorter, holiday schedule.”

Thanksgiving Eve is One of the Busiest Nights of the Year For Domino’s Pizza

It’s almost time for that traditional Thanksgiving favorite… #pizza? @Dominos says #Thanksgiving eve is one of their busiest days all year. When you order, remember that even cheesy, greasy cardboard boxes are recyclable – learn more: https://t.co/xaLOOr7HfM #thanksgiving2020 — WestRock (@WestRock) November 25, 2020

Although sales obviously fluctuate depending on location, Thanksgiving has historically been a very busy night for Domino’s Pizza. In fact, Thanksgiving eve tends to be one of the busiest nights of the year for the pizza joint, according to the chain’s Twitter Page.

Domino’s retweeted a post by the Twitter account WestRock on November 25, which discusses the chain’s recycling efforts as well as the increased business on Thanksgiving. The post reads, “It’s almost time for that traditional Thanksgiving favorite… #pizza? @Dominos says #Thanksgiving eve is one of their busiest days all year. When you order, remember that even cheesy, greasy cardboard boxes are recyclable.”