Domino’s & Pizza Hut’s Thanksgiving Day 2021 Hours: Are the Stores Open?

If you’re wanting to enjoy pizza for Thanksgiving Day 2021, then Domino’s or Pizza Hut might be at the top of your list. But if you’re really wanting to avoid eating turkey today, are the stores open? The good news is that Domino’s and Pizza Hut are typically both open for Thanksgiving. However, it’s best to call your local restaurant to confirm, since some individual stores may still choose to be closed today.

Domino’s Is Typically Open for Thanksgiving, But Some Individual Stores May Be Closed

FILL IN THE BLANK: I'm thankful for ____ and pizza. — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) November 24, 2021

Domino’s stores are typically open on Thanksgiving, Delish reported. However, hours and store closures aren’t guaranteed because store hours can vary by location since stores are locally owned. (Domino’s did not respond to Heavy’s inquiry about the holiday.)

Because hours can vary from store to store, you should check with your local Domino’s store before heading over for Thanksgiving. Domino’s store locator is here.

When Heavy searched Domino’s hours for Thanksgiving day, we found variations between locations. Even in the same city, some stores are open all day on Thanksgiving for their regular hours, while other locations are closed for the entire day.

You can find the Domino’s Pizza offers, deals and specials here, although specials can vary by location. Some of the current specials include carryout any two or more items and get them for $5.99 each in the “mix and match” deal. Domino’s offers specialty pizzas, breads and oven-baked dips, chicken entrees, pasta, oven-baked sandwiches, salads, sides, and more.

Domino’s also offers Pizza Rewards where you get 10 points per order of $10 and after 60 points, you can earn a free medium two-topping pizza. You’ll also get exclusive pizza deals and you can check out faster with saved orders, addresses, and payments. In addition, you can earn points no matter how you order, whether by phone, in-person, online or through the app. You can claim points on a previous order within 30 days if you have your order number and rewards code.

Pizza Hut Is Typically Open for Thanksgiving, But Some Stores May Be Closed

Pizza Hut typically is open on Thanksgiving. However, some individual stores may choose to be closed today since stores are franchise-owned. So it’s best to check with your closest Pizza Hut before heading over. When Heavy checked Pizza hut locations in the same city, most were listed as open for Thanksgiving but had different operating hours.

Pizza Hut’s store locator is here.

You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here. Specials may vary by location. Right now, Pizza Hut is offering the “Triple Treat Box,” which features two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon mini rolls. That’s a great way to enjoy a special holiday treat. Stores are also offering the Big Dinner Box, the $10 Tastemaker, the original stuffed crust pizza, and more.

You can also join Hut Rewards in order to earn points and other discounts on your pizza. For every $1 you spend, you’ll earn 2 points and there’s no limit on how many points you can earn. Then you can earn those points on free pizza and more. With 75 points you can earn free breadsticks. With 125 points you can earn 8-piece boneless wings. With 150 points you can earn Cinnabon mini rolls (for a limited time.) With 200 points you can earn a medium two-topping pizza. With 300 points you can earn any large pizza. You’ll also get to checkout faster and get access to exclusive offers, plus a birthday reward.

