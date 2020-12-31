Domino’s & Pizza Hut’s New Year’s 2020-2021 Hours Open

If you’re wanting to enjoy pizza for New Year’s Eve 2020 or New Year’s Day 2021, then Domino’s or Pizza Hut might be at the top of your list. But are the stores open? The good news is that Domino’s and Pizza Hut are both open for your New Year’s celebrations.

Domino’s Is Typically Open for New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

Domino’s stores are typically open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but this isn’t guaranteed. Store hours can vary by location since stores are chain-operated. This is especially during the pandemic when local regulations can differ and also impact operating hours. That’s why you should check with your local Domino’s store before heading over for New Year’s. Domino’s store locator is here.

Domino’s restaurants are typically only closed on Christmas Day and Thanksgiving, but individual chain owners might choose to close on other days too. For example, the Domino’s in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, was closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but it’s going to be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

If you’re looking for information on whether Domino’s stores in the UK are open, a representative told Heavy that customers can visit www.dominos.co.uk to find their local stores’ open times.

Pizza Hut Is Typically Open for New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

Pizza Hut typically operates regular hours on New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. Of course, individual hours can vary based on local regulations and other events, so it’s best to check your closest Pizza Hut before heading over.

Pizza Hut’s store locator is here.

For example, a Pizza Hut in Litchfield, Minnesota, will have extended hours on New Year’s Eve until 10 p.m., but not every Pizza Hut will have extended hours that day.

Domino’s Specials

❤️ to save a slice to kiss at midnight this year. pic.twitter.com/Ky6B8coLj3 — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) December 26, 2020

One of Domino’s specials is a Mix & Match Deal where you choose any two or more of specific items for $5.99 each. There’s also a Perfect Combo Deal for $19.99. A Carryout Deal is also available for $7.99 each. You can see all the coupons available in your region here.

(If you’re in Luton, Bedfordshire or Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, you’re especially in luck because Domino’s there is delivering until 5 a.m. In the U.S., deliveries tend to stop quite a bit earlier than that.)

Please note that specials are subject to change any time and may vary by location.

Pizza Hut Specials

What's YOUR pizza play for the Triple Treat Box®? (We got pepperoni & sausage. Solid.) pic.twitter.com/QukOswus89 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) December 28, 2020

One of Pizza Hut’s specials right now is the Triple Treat Box. In a press release, Pizza Hut shared:

Arriving just in time for the holidays, each Triple Treat Box features a three-in-one meal, packed with two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and 10 – that’s right, TEN – Cinnabon Mini Rolls. Pizzas are available on Hand-Tossed and Thin ‘N Crispy, or get Original Pan crust for a little extra. This festive, three-layer holiday package will arrive hot at your doorstep in time to satisfy all cravings at the dinner table. You’ll have visions of cheese, parmesan dusted breadsticks, and frosted cinnamon swirls dancing in your head… The Triple Treat Box is now available for a limited time at traditional Pizza Hut locations nationwide, starting at $20.99. As always, fans can opt for contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup. Click here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location.

Please note that specials are subject to change any time and may vary by location.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates