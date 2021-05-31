Domino’s Pizza Memorial Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

It’s Memorial Day, and if you’re hoping to order a pizza today, most Domino’s locations are open during normal business hours today, Monday, May 28, 2021, according to a press statement provided to Heavy.com.

Domino’s pizza locations are franchises, so it’s best to check with your local store to confirm their hours, the statement said. You can see the Domino’s store locator here. The store hours are determined by the franchisee, but most stores are open during their normal Monday hours, the statement said.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Noid’ Is Back & the Domino’s Antihero Is Terrorizing Driverless Cars on the Pizza Company’s Ads

“The Noid,” the antihero of Domino’s pizza, has returned to the company’s ads, and now he is trying to prevent the company’s new delivery vehicles from making their rounds, according to a Domino’s press release. The ads featuring “The Noid” began airing April 26, 2021, after their nemesis took a long hiatus. “The Noid” first began appearing in the company’s promotional materials in 1986, the company said.

The press release said:

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, has always had one nemesis: the Noid – an antihero that has been trying to prevent great pizza delivery since 1986. Maybe it was the chaos of 2020 that gave the Noid the confidence to return, or possibly the fact that Domino’s has continued to innovate around great pizza delivery with amazing technology. Whatever the reason, the Noid simply can’t stand it anymore, and the pesky antihero has returned in Domino’s new television ads, which begin airing today, trying to thwart the advanced technology of Nuro’s R2 robot, a completely autonomous, occupantless on-road vehicle, out on a pizza delivery.

But there’s no reason to fear, the press release continues. The company has decades of experience, and has learned how to avoid “The Noid.”

“The Noid is Domino’s oldest and most famous villain, and the pizza delivery testing we’re doing with Nuro’s autonomous vehicle is exactly the kind of technology innovation that could provoke the Noid to return,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s vice president of advertising, in the press release. “However, after 35 years of practice in avoiding the Noid, we’re pretty confident we know how to defeat it.”

Domino’s Is Testing Self-Driving Delivery From One Location in Houston, Texas

Domino’s recently partnered with robotics company Nuro to test fully autonomous pizza delivery in Houston, Texas, becoming the first quick-service United States restaurant to do so, according to the Domino’s website. They anticipate the testing phase in the Houston market will help them learn the best ways to use self-driving technology in the pizza delivery business, the website continues.

“Domino’s and Nuro have officially launched the world’s first fully autonomous pizza delivery service to select customers in Houston,” the website said. “Customers who place a prepaid order on dominos.com from the participating Domino’s location can choose to have their pizza delivered by Nuro’s R2 robot – the first completely self-driving, occupantless on-road vehicle with a regulatory approval by the U.S. Department of Transportation.”

The service is currently only available at one location in Houston on select dates and times, the website said. Customers can choose to opt in to the service when they place their order.

