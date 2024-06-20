Donald Sutherland Dead at 88

Iconic actor Donald Sutherland has died at the age of 88 after a long illness.

The news was revealed by his son, fellow actor Kiefer Sutherland, via social media.

Many fans knew Donald for his roles in “The Hunger Games” movies where IMDb noted he portrayed the character of President Snow. His acting resume, however, goes back decades.

Here’s what you need to know about Donald’s death:

Donald Sutherland ‘Loved What He Did’

On June 20, Kiefer shared an old photo showing him as a child with his father on Instagram. “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away.”

Kiefer continued, “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that.

Donald had a “life well lived,” Kiefer declared.

According to Deadline, Donald died after a long, undisclosed illness. The media outlet noted the actor died in Miami, Florida.