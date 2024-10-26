Trump Tells Joe Rogan He Will Reveal JFK Assassination Secrets: ‘A Cleansing’

Former President Donald Trump told podcaster Joe Rogan that he would reveal the secrets of the JFK assassination if he’s elected president.

Trump made the comments during his more than three-hour podcast conversation with Rogan on October 25. Rogan pressed Trump on whether he would release the full contents of the government’s “JFK Files,” saying that Trump has previously said, “If they showed you what they showed me, you wouldn’t want people to know it either.”

Trump said there is also a government file on Martin Luther King Jr. that has never been fully seen.

“If I win, I am just going to open them up,” Trump pledged to Rogan, of the JFK Files in particular. “I think it’s just going to be just fine to open it. It’s going to be time. It’s a cleansing; it’s really a cleansing. I’m going to do it. I’m going to do it almost immediately upon entering office.”

Trump and Rogan spoke about a variety of issues ranging from Trump’s personality to whether he believes aliens are real. Rogan revealed in the podcast that he has also invited Vice President Kamala Harris to have a conversation with him on his show, but it’s not clear whether she will take him up on it.

Donald Trump Told Joe Rogan That People Who Are ‘Still Living’ Could Be Affected by Releasing the JFK Files

Trump told Rogan that he “partially” opened the JFK files but he was approached by “good people, you know, good people. People who were well-meaning. Mike Pompeo was one of them; he’s a good person. They called me and said, ‘Sir, we would rather have you not. I was asked by some people not to open them.”

He added, “There’s a Martin Luther King file too that they’d like to see; I don’t know if you know, but there is that. But JFK in particular. A lot of good people called me. People you would find reasonable people, and they asked me not to do it, so I said, ‘Well, we will close it for another time.”

Rogan asked Trump what the hesitation was.

“Addresses, people that are still living. There are people that are affected, and there could be some national security reason that I don’t have to necessarily know about,” Trump said. “Some very good talented people asked me not to do it. I opened it up and then they said would it be possible for us to do that on a different day.”

Donald Trump Told Joe Rogan That People Who Worked for the Government Are Mentioned in the JFK Files

Rogan asked Trump how much of it he read, and he said that people on the outside think the hesitation is that “here’s people that were implicated in the assassination.”

“Yeah, well, when there are living people, you don’t generally want to do it,” Trump responded.

“Living people that formally worked for the government?” asked Rogan.

“For the government and living people that were somehow involved in it and you tend not to do that,” Trump responded.

He added: “It’s time to open them. I can’t tell you whether you will find anything of interest.” He said that he opened about 50 percent already but noted of the full files, “I’m going to do it very soon” if he wins.