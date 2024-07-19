Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Wants to Be a Professional Golfer

Kai Trump is the 17-year-old granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, who made her debut by speaking about her grandfather at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Kai is the daughter of Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who gave part of his speaking time at the RNC to his daughter. She has more than 240,000 followers on Instagram, where she often posts videos and photos about golfing.

In an introductory YouTube video, Kai said she wants to be a professional golfer.

1. Kai Trump is the Eldest Child of Donald Trump Jr. & His Ex-Wife, Vanessa Trump

According to People Magazine, Kai Trump is one of the five kids of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa.

Kai revealed in the YouTube video that she has four siblings and is the eldest one. She has four dogs, she said in the video.

According to People Magazine, Trump Jr. married Kai’s mom Vanessa in 2005, and they had two daughters – Kai and Chloe – and three sons – Donald III, Tristan, and Spencer.

They split up in 2018, People Magazine reported. Trump Jr.’s fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle also has a child with another man, People reported. According to People, “Kai was born on May 12, 2007, and is Trump’s first grandchild.”

2. In her Speech at the RNC, Kai Trump Called Her Grandfather ‘an Inspiration’ & Shared Personal Anecdotes About Him

Play

Kai Trump gave a speech at the RNC that clocked in at about three minutes, according to a full video of her speech published on YouTube by Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

“I am speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see,” she said in the speech. “To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking. He always wants to know how we’re doing in school.”

When she made the honor roll, he printed it out “to show his friends how proud of me he was,” she said in the speech.

Kai Trump said Trump calls her in the middle of the school day to talk about their golf games “but then I have to remind him that I’m in school, and I’ll have to call him back later.”

She said he tries to “get inside of my head” when they play golf together and then is “always surprised if I don’t let him get to me, but I have to remind him I’m a Trump too.”

Continued Kai: “Even when he’s going through all of these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing. He always encourages me to push myself; to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high but, who knows, maybe one day I’ll catch him.”

She said she was shocked to hear that Trump had been shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, saying it was “heartbreaking someone would do that to another person. A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he’s still standing.”

Concluded Kai: “Grandpa you are such an inspiration, and I love you.”

“The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He is very caring and loving. He truly wants what’s the best for this country,” she said.

3. Kai Trump Has a Social Media Following of Her Own, Where She Posts Pictures With Trump

On Instagram, Kai Trump has accrued more than 240,000 followers. Her posts include a picture of her at a UFC match and one with Trump. Other photos and videos show her golfing.

“Golfer / 5’9 / 275 yard 🚀/ 17 years old,” she wrote in her Instagram profile.

Shortly after Trump was shot, Kai posted the photo of Trump punching his fist into the air and wrote on Instagram, “We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting! 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙”

In March, she shared a photo with Trump and wrote, “I am really excited to have won the ladies club championship @trumpgolfpalmbeach. Great competition from some impressive players. I shot even both days and won both matches. Very proud of my game and where it’s heading but there is always room for improvement. I would like to thank my parents, family, and the amazing team at @trumpgolf.”

4. Kai Trump Revealed on YouTube That She Considers It a ‘Huge Goal’ to Become a Professional Golfer

Play

Kai announced in a YouTube video that she was starting a new YouTube channel to post golf, working out and sports content. “It should just overall be a fun channel,” she said, adding that people could ask her questions. That was nine months before her speech, but there are only two videos on the channel.

The video, which she recorded at age 16, shows her on a golf course. In it, she said that pumpkin spice was her favorite flavor. She said in the video that she loves the ocean, pickleball, spending time with her friends and family, and anything to do with the water.

She said she has been thinking about becoming a professional golfer and considers it a “huge goal” to work towards. Kai said in the video that she practices golf on average about five times a week. She started playing golf when she was 2 years old, she said, adding that it was her mother who got her into golf.

“I’ve been playing my whole life,” she said.

5. Donald Trump Jr. Wrote That Kai Trump Makes ‘Me Proud Every Day’

Trump Jr. has spoken glowingly about Kai on his Instagram page.

“Happy 17th birthday to the most beautiful, smart, amazing young women ever (top 2 with Chloe) my daughter Kai,” he wrote in in a post for her birthday.

“I am obviously very objective in this assessment. Kai, you make me proud every day and are kicking [expletive] in life. I love you so much.”

The post includes a series of photos showing Kai with Trump and Trump Jr., along with others.