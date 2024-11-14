Donna Kelce Dishes On If Taylor Swift Will Join Thanksgiving Plans

As Thanksgiving approaches, many fans have been eager to know how Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, plans to celebrate the holiday—and whether Taylor Swift, the pop sensation linked with her son since September 2023, will be joining the festivities. During an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Donna Kelce, 72, shed light on her holiday schedule and hinted at the challenges that come with blending her son’s professional commitments with holiday celebrations.

Thanksgiving & Football: A Kelce Family Tradition

Donna Kelce explained that her Thanksgiving plans revolve around football, a theme that runs deep in the Kelce household. Travis Kelce, 35, will be playing for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, the day after Thanksgiving. Speaking to the “Today” show hosts, Donna said, “I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family.” This statement underscores the dedication and unique lifestyle that comes with having not one but two sons in the NFL—her younger son, Jason Kelce, plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

When asked if there were plans for a traditional family gathering and dinner, Donna expressed that no major plans had been made. “Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game,” she said, indicating that the intensity of the NFL season often impacts their holiday rituals.

Will Swift Join the Kelce Family at the Game?

Speculation about Swift joining the Kelce family for Thanksgiving was met with a practical response. Donna noted that Swift is unlikely to participate in their holiday due to her professional obligations. “She’s kinda busy right now,” Donna said, referring to Swift’s ongoing “Eras Tour“, which resumes in Canada on November 16 and continues through early December. This busy schedule makes it difficult for the 34-year-old singer to travel extensively for personal events. Despite the bond Donna Kelce has formed with Swift since the couple’s public debut, logistics appear to be a significant barrier.

Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce has been a focal point in both sports and entertainment news since it became public in September 2023. The pop star has been spotted at several of Travis’s games, including the recent match against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

During that game, Swift was dressed in a striking Versace ensemble, cheering enthusiastically as Travis made a record-breaking touchdown. This is just one of many iconic looks Swift has appeared in while supporting her Super Bowl Studded boyfriend. ‘Swifties’ have been thoroughly enjoing these looks on social media, especially X. One fan even recreated the recent Vercace outfit with a drawing.