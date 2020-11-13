Doug Supernaw Dead: ‘I Don’t Call Him Daddy’ Singer Dies at 60

Doug Supernaw is the country singer behind the hit “I Don’t Call Him Daddy” who died on November 13 at the age of 60. Supernaw had been suffering from cancer. In December 1993, Supernaw’s “I Don’t Call Him Daddy” landed at the number one spot on Billboard Country Singles Chart.

Supernaw’s death was announced in a statement on the singer’s Facebook page. The statement said that Supernaw was diagnosed with Stage IV bladder and lung cancer in February 2019. At that time, Supernaw entered aggressive chemotherapy. The statement adds, “Doug Supernaw passed away peacefully at home in his beloved Texas on November 13, 2020.” The singer is survived by his third wife, children and grandchildren. The statement ends with the words, “This fadin’ Renegade’s made his last stand…,” a line from his song, “Fadin’ Renegade.”

Supernaw Was Placed in Hospice Care in October 2020 After His Cancer Spread to His Brain & Spine

Supernaw’s wife announced in an October 2020 Facebook post that the singer had been placed in hospice care after his cancer spread to his spine and brain. A GoFundMe page was previously set up to help Supernaw’s family to pay for his medical care.

Fellow country legend David Ball paid tribute to Supernaw on Twitter saying, “We are sad to tell you that we lost Doug Supernaw this morning. After moving to East Texas, we got to know him and his lovely wife Cissy. Keep that family in your prayers.” While The Oak Ridge Boys’ official account tweeted, “Doug Supernaw has gone home … rest easy brother.”

Following His Success in the 1990s, Supernaw Took a 20-Year Break From Music

Doug Supernaw – I Don't Call Him DaddyMusic video by Doug Supernaw performing I Don't Call Him Daddy. (C) 1993 Sony Music Entertainment http://vevo.ly/gZX9nU 2018-05-12T05:00:46Z

On his Instagram page, Supernaw is described as “one of the hottest names in the 90s country music scene.” According to his bio on his official website, Supernaw is known for his hits “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” “Not Enough Hours in the Night,” “Reno,” “What’ll You Do About me” and “Red and Rio Grande.” The bio says that following Supernaw’s initial success in the 1990s, he took a 20-year break from the music industry before his return in 2018.

The Ultimate Country Music Database says that Supernaw was born in St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas, on September 26, 1960. The singer married his first wife, Trudy, in April 1985, the couple’s first son, Phillip, was born in Nashville in January 1990. In July 1994, Supernaw had a son, Dylan, with Lori Bussey. Supernaw married again in May 1995 to Debbie Lubbe. Their son, Jesse, was born in January 1996. Their daughter, Bella, arrived in April 1997. Debbie Lubbe filed for divorce from Supernaw in June 2004.

Supernaw’s Eldest Son Phillip Enjoyed a Successful 6-Year NFL Career

Supernaw’s son, Phillip, enjoyed a successful six-year NFL career playing as a tight end that began in 2012 and ended in 2018. Phillip Supernaw signed for the Houston Texans after going unselected in the 2012 draft. After two seasons in Texas, he spent 2014 in Kansas City and Baltimore before enjoying his most successful run in the NFL in Tennessee.

Phillip Supernaw is now an avid golfer and is married to former Miss Arkansas Abby Floyd.

Phillip Supernaw told the Titans website in 2017 that he hadn’t spoken to his father for several years prior to meeting the pair had at the CMA’s “Country Forever” concert. Phillip Supernaw said, “I don’t think either of us wanted to make it a big deal. I just tried to be as open-minded as I could, just because I knew it was going to be a little uncomfortable and weird. But it wasn’t that bad. I mean, at the end of the day, you only have one dad, right?” While Supernaw said that he wanted to tell his son, “You haven’t done anything wrong, ever.”

READ NEXT: Former Fans Want TikTok Star Canceled Over ‘Racist’ Video – Watch it Here