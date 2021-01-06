Dr. Dre’s Health Condition Update Since Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre’s Health Condition Update Since Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre

Getty Rapper Dr. Dre was rushed to the ICU in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday, January 4.

The hip-hop world is holding their breath after learning legendary rapper Dr. Dre, whose birth name is Andre Romelle Young, suffered a brain aneurysm, as first reported by TMZ.

The 55-year-old hip hop mogul was rushed to the hospital by ambulance on January 4 and was taken straight to the ICU at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. Dre is still in the ICU as of Tuesday, January 5. As for his latest health update, sources told TMZ that he’s “stable and lucid,” but doctors are not sure what caused the bleeding in the first place.

In the meantime, doctors will continue to run a series of tests to try and figure out what happened and if there are other possibly related health issues. This article will be updated as more information comes in.

Dre Is Scheduled to Appear in Court on Wednesday

GettyDr. Dre speaks onstage as Snoop Dogg is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard on November 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The “What’s the Difference” rapper is currently in the midst of a very publicized and nasty divorce with his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young. The couple called it quits in June 2020, acording to Los Angeles County Court documents cited by The Blast. Young filed on June 29 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

She is asking for spousal support from Dre, who’s estimated net worth is around $800 million, TMZ reported. Dre and Young share two grown children, Truice and Truly. Due to the rapper’s current health status, it’s like the hearing in Downtown Los Angeles will be pushed to a later date.

Young is asking the judge to reject the couple’s prenuptial agreement, which she signed in 1996, but claims Dre ripped it up early in their marriage. The Beats By Dre co-founder, however, denies he did such a thing. Young is asking for $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million for attorney fees, according to the outlet.

Prayers & Well Wishes Filled Twitter Following the News of Dre’s Health Scare


Born in Compton, California, Dre, the founder of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics, and the previous owner of Death Row Records is beloved across the world. After getting his career started with N.W.A., his debut solo album, The Chronic, instantly made him one of the best-selling artists of all time. The iconic record included the hit, “Nuthin But a ‘G’ Thang,’ and earned his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance for “Let Me Ride.”

With Aftermath Records, he produced the careers of Eminem, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg. He’s won six Grammy Awards and his early work inspired the 2015 biopic film Straight Outta Compton. He also starred in the HBO docu-series, The Defiant Ones, with Beat By Dre co-founder Jimmy Iovine.

News that the rap mogul was in the ICU shook friends, fellow celebrities, and fans on Tuesday evening, who expressed their well-wishes and prayers on Twitter.

Rap journalist Debating Hip-Hop tweeted, “Dr. Dre is one of, if not the most influential and impactful figure in hip-hop. From N.W.A, to Aftermath he has paved the way for 4 decades.”

