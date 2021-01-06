Dr. Dre’s Health Condition Update Since Brain Aneurysm

The hip-hop world is holding their breath after learning legendary rapper Dr. Dre, whose birth name is Andre Romelle Young, suffered a brain aneurysm, as first reported by TMZ.

The 55-year-old hip hop mogul was rushed to the hospital by ambulance on January 4 and was taken straight to the ICU at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. Dre is still in the ICU as of Tuesday, January 5. As for his latest health update, sources told TMZ that he’s “stable and lucid,” but doctors are not sure what caused the bleeding in the first place.

In the meantime, doctors will continue to run a series of tests to try and figure out what happened and if there are other possibly related health issues. This article will be updated as more information comes in.

Dre Is Scheduled to Appear in Court on Wednesday

The “What’s the Difference” rapper is currently in the midst of a very publicized and nasty divorce with his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young. The couple called it quits in June 2020, acording to Los Angeles County Court documents cited by The Blast. Young filed on June 29 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

She is asking for spousal support from Dre, who’s estimated net worth is around $800 million, TMZ reported. Dre and Young share two grown children, Truice and Truly. Due to the rapper’s current health status, it’s like the hearing in Downtown Los Angeles will be pushed to a later date.

Young is asking the judge to reject the couple’s prenuptial agreement, which she signed in 1996, but claims Dre ripped it up early in their marriage. The Beats By Dre co-founder, however, denies he did such a thing. Young is asking for $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million for attorney fees, according to the outlet.

Prayers & Well Wishes Filled Twitter Following the News of Dre’s Health Scare

Classic albums that Dr. Dre has been heavily involved in: Straight Outta Compton

No One Can Do It Better

The Chronic

Doggystyle

The Slim Shady Lp

2001

The Marshall Mathers Lp

The Eminem Show

Get Rich Or Die Tryin’

The Documentary

good kid m.A.A.d city The GOAT. Pray for him❤️ pic.twitter.com/dii2WmAxMy — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) January 6, 2021



Born in Compton, California, Dre, the founder of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics, and the previous owner of Death Row Records is beloved across the world. After getting his career started with N.W.A., his debut solo album, The Chronic, instantly made him one of the best-selling artists of all time. The iconic record included the hit, “Nuthin But a ‘G’ Thang,’ and earned his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance for “Let Me Ride.”

With Aftermath Records, he produced the careers of Eminem, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg. He’s won six Grammy Awards and his early work inspired the 2015 biopic film Straight Outta Compton. He also starred in the HBO docu-series, The Defiant Ones, with Beat By Dre co-founder Jimmy Iovine.

News that the rap mogul was in the ICU shook friends, fellow celebrities, and fans on Tuesday evening, who expressed their well-wishes and prayers on Twitter.

Rap journalist Debating Hip-Hop tweeted, “Dr. Dre is one of, if not the most influential and impactful figure in hip-hop. From N.W.A, to Aftermath he has paved the way for 4 decades.”

DR. DRE I LOVE YOU BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 6, 2021

Regardless of Dr. Dre’s controversial past, he is one of the founding fathers of what we all embrace today. There’s no rapper that we praise as great that hasn’t been inspired by him. Pray for Hip Hop’s doctor 🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/RbgOuKThrO — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) January 6, 2021

I’m hearing reports that Dr Dre has suffered an aneurysm and is in hospital We CANNOT afford to lose this genius, this man has been instrumental in shaping so much of the music we’ve come to love today. You got this Dre🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sG1SragljN — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) January 6, 2021

