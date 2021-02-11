How Much Does Dr. Miami Charge His Clients?

Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, is one of the most famous celebrity plastic surgeons in the United States. While he’s a regular on social media, he will also make a return to TV with the Discovery+ documentary They Call Me Dr. Miami.

In an interview with The Inquisitr, Dr. Miami revealed that his celebrity clients have included models and actresses, wives and girlfriends of pro athletes and musicians, and reality stars, including Teen Mom stars Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus.

DeJesus visited the doctor most recently in early 2021 to have breast work done, per The Sun.

Of his anonymous A-list clients, Dr. Miami said, “One pattern I’ve noticed is that the bigger the star is, the less they want people to know that they had work done.”

What Is the Cost For Dr. Miami’s Most Popular Procedures?

Dr. Miami has offered some creative promotions over the past few months. Last year during the coronavirus shutdowns, he offered drive-thru Botox for clients, according to Miami New Times. He also broke Twitter with a joke about offering a $599 special on penile-enlargement procedures as part of a “stimulus check sale.”

As for his real prices, the Dr. Miami website states that the most popular procedures cost four to five figures.

The most recent prices Heavy obtained from the practice reveal that the Brazilian Butt Lift, a popular pick among celebs, runs $14,545. A tummy tuck costs $9545, while rhinoplasty is $7745. Breast procedures, such as an augmentation or implant exchange, run from $6745 up to $10,545 for a full life with implants.

There are also several Mommy Makeovers that range in price from $14,245 to $26,445. These makeovers can include a butt lift, tummy tuck, breast lift, and more, depending on the package.

The website notes that the price list includes surgeon’s fees and anesthesia, but that patients may incur additional expenses for a recovery house or caretaker and for prescriptions. There is a financing option for wannabe clients.

On Twitter, Dr. Miami has joked that he doesn’t accept payment via Care Credit, food stamps, “your firstborn” or Kohl’s cash.

Dr. Miami Has Amassed a Fortune From His Many Endeavors

It’s no surprise that due to his celebrity status and large following, Dr. Miami has amassed quite a fortune. Seventeen years after first opening his practice, the Florida plastic surgeon is a very wealthy man, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Like many successful celebrities, Dr. Miami’s fortune comes from multiple career endeavors.

In addition to his booming plastic surgery practice, he penned a popular 2008 children’s book, titled My Beautiful Mommy, which offers a child’s perspective on a parents’ changed appearance after a “Mommy Makeover.” And in 2009, he created an iPhone app that enabled users to simulate plastic surgery results on themselves.

More recently, in 2017 the multi-talented doc starred in a self-titled WEtv reality show and recorded a song with Adam Barta called “Flawless.” As for his surprising segue from surgery to songwriting, Dr. Miami told International Business Times he was in a band in college.

“I’ve always had a passion for [music],” he said. “Obviously, that took a back seat to my surgical training, my practice, and my family life. Now, I’ve reached a more comfortable place in my midlife, so I’m reawakening my childhood and adolescent passions.”

Dr. Miami also teased that he “absolutely” wants to record more songs in the future.

