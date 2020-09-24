Dragon on ‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Clues & Guesses

Massive hit reality singing competition show The Masked Singer returned Wednesday, September 23 with five scorching performances — though there were actually six celebrities because, for the first time, they have a duo. Two contestants inside one costume, the Snow Owls.

But before they came out, the Dragon was the fourth performer of Group A. Here’s what we learned about him during the premiere and the best guesses for the Dragon’s identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ Dragon Clues

Preview: Who Is The Dragon? | Season 4 | THE MASKED SINGER

The fiery performer took the stage to rap “Mama Said Knock You Out” by LL Cool J. His video clue package shows the dragon in a tricked-out mansion that had a treasure room and showed him in different paintings dressing up in “funky, outrageous costumes.” He also said he’s a “fire-breathing beast.” Inside the treasure room was a giant gold dog bone and a Statue of Liberty with its torch lit. The Dragon also said that at first, his “fire was dangerous,” but then he “got a tip that helped [him] calm down and switch gears.”

After he performed, the Dragon told Nick Cannon, “It’s been an incredible experience. This whole outfit, looking like I am really one of the most powerful and dominant characters in existence.”

In the FOX super sneak peek, the Dragon’s clue was “If you want a hot clue, to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds.” And in the FOX virtual premiere, the placard for the Dragon said the same thing, but the final line was stylized “look into stocks… and BONDS.”

FOX has told us that the season four contestants combined have “one Golden Globe win, four Golden Globe Nominations, one BAFTA win, eight Billboard wins, seven BET award wins, one Lifetime Achievement Award, four Teen Choice Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, six Emmy nominations, and seven NAACP award nominations.”

Their combined net worth is almost $400 million, they’ve appeared in three Broadway shows, they’ve earned 25 multi-platinum records, five Grammy wins, four college degrees, one honorary degree, two of them are New York Times bestselling authors, they have over 64 tattoos, they have 15 marriages, nine divorces, and 28 children, they have seven gold medals, 13 other medals and trophies, three world records, 10 Hall of Fame inductions, five Super Bowl appearances, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So, which ones of those belong to the Dragon?

Dragon on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

The judges had some good guesses. Jenny McCarthy initially said Snoop Dogg, which was someone we thought about too, but the voice didn’t sound like Snoop. She then guessed rapper DMX, which isn’t bad, but both Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Busta Rhymes. Rhymes is an excellent guess based on the video package. He was known for his outrageous outfits and he also has a song called “Fire,” plus three albums/mixtapes that have “dragon” in their titles.

