Drake Reveals Album Release Date, Internet Responds [LOOK]

Mark it on your calendar: Drake‘s got a new project dropping on December 18, 2020.

According to an article from Pitchfork: Drake first announced the release of his new album back in August, after the release of his single, “Laugh Now Cry Later with Lil Durk.

He released Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape back in the spring, a 14-track album that included guest appearances from Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug and Playboi Carti.

Also in the spring, former Milwaukee Bucks forward, Larry Sanders appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast and revealed what he knew about the album. “Yeah I might be on there,” Sanders told me.

“I already got the track. I did a song – I made a beat a few years ago with a song for him on it, but his artist chose to use it and they just made a song again so I guess they really love the beat. I ain’t never see two people make a song on the same beat and even try to release it! That’s pretty dope and I’m excited about that.”

Drake last released a studio album in 2018 titled “Scorpion.”