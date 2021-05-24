WATCH: Drake’s Son Appears Onstage With Him at Billboard Music Awards

Move over Drake! All eyes were on his three-year-old son Adonis when the Canadian rapper took the stage to accept the Artist of the Decade award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

While the Degrassi alum donned a cream suit, Adonis, whose mother is Sophie Brussaux, wore a red plaid button-up shirt and braids while he clung to his famous father.

“I want to dedicate this award to my friends,” Drake said while accepting the award. “I want to dedicate this award to my longtime collaborators. I want to dedicate this award to all my peers, all of the decisions and music you make really does have me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next, so thank you.”

“To my beautiful family,” he continued, focusing his attention on Adonis, “And to you, I want to dedicate this to you.”

