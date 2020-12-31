Watch Dubai New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream 2020-2021

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is one of a number of major world cities that is still forging ahead with fireworks displays to ring in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a live stream of the festivities, which start at 8:30 p.m. local time, which is 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT in the United States.

Coming up: Dubai fireworks live – Watch Burj Khalifa display celebrating New Year's Eve 2021Dubai welcomes in the New Year with a firework display. Read more about international New Year celebrations: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/new-years-eve/ Subscribe to The Telegraph on YouTube ► https://bit.ly/3idrdLH Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/ Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK's best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business,… 2020-12-31T11:33:44Z

The Fireworks Display Is Going to Be Huge

According to Time Out Dubai, downtown Dubai is going to feature a “massive New Year’s Eve gala” that includes a huge fireworks display and laser show. It will be broadcast live globally and live-streamed at mydubainewyear.com. Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. local time.

Additionally, for those celebrating in person, “there will be strict health and safety measures in place, and measures will be in line with Dubai Government guidelines and directives. Thermal cameras, social distancing, contactless payments, and frequent deep cleaning and disinfection will be in place.”

Dubai is no stranger to outrageous New Year’s celebrations and this year there are plenty of private in-person ways to celebrate. CNN reports that on New Year’s, revelers can spend the equivalent of $400 U.S. dollars to get unlimited burgers, friends and non-alcoholic drinks at a Five Guys. For about the same price depending on where you want to sit, you can get a five-course meal at Tim Horton’s. Or you could book a spot on a yacht that will watch the fireworks from the harbor. It includes food and an open bar for a mere $550.

You Can Also Watch Via Zoom

EMAAR has partnered with Zoom for #EMAARNYE2021!EMAAR has partnered with Zoom to bring the magnificent #EMAARNYE2021 celebrations to you! Register now via the following link and let’s celebrate together. http://bit.ly/EMAARxZOOM يسرّنا الإعلان عن الشراكة التي جمعت "إعمار" بـ ZOOM لفرصة مشاركة العالم بأسره احتفالات ليلة رأس السنة التي طال إنتظارها! سجّلوا الآن عبر الرابط التالي وكونوا جزءًا من هذا الحدث التاريخي!… 2020-12-29T13:19:44Z

According to Emaar Dubai and Zoom, they are partnering up to “create a whole new type of show for online audiences around the world.”

“Zoom is proud and honored to take part in such a monumental event with Emaar, where our platform will allow people from all over the world to participate as we ring in a new year,” said Abe Smith, Head of International at Zoom. “In 2020, we were honored to help companies, schools, and families around the world stay connected through the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to welcoming 2021 with hope and a feeling of unity.”

Other Fireworks Displays

#RAKNYE2021 2020-12-13T08:59:07Z

There is also a celebration happening at Ras Al Khaimah, which involves fireworks “over a 4km-stretch of the sea near Al Marjan Island, all timed to music for a ten-minute performance.” There is no public viewing, but local hotel guests will be able to see the display, plus it will be broadcast on TV and in the above video. The website teases, “This NYE, it’s more than just fireworks. Think tech-first brilliance, sparkling across the night sky. A masterful array of colorful expression like you’ve never seen before. A world-class pyrotechnics extravaganza created just for you.”

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah fireworks are also happening in Dubai. Time Out advises in-person revelers to head to Black Palace Beach, which is a good vantage spot for both the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah fireworks and the Atlantis fireworks.

Town Square Dubai is also throwing a massive New Year’s Eve party, complete with live performers and entertainment, food stalls, and a midnight fireworks display. Head to www.nshama.ae for more details.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line. One of the last places to celebrate the New Year is the United States’ Baker Island, which is just east of the International Date Line. But in a fun bit of trivia, because of the way the International Date Line zigzags around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

READ NEXT: Watch Sydney New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream 2020-2021