Dunkin Donuts’ Memorial Day Hours & Menu 2021: Is It Open?

Happy Memorial Day! It’s a great day to grab a donut and some coffee, and most Dunkin Donuts locations are open near you, according to a statement provided to Heavy.

“Dunkin’ store hours vary by location,” a spokesperson told Heavy in a statement. “While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Memorial Day, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.”

Visit the Dunkin Donuts store locator here to check the hours at the nearest Dunkin Donuts.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Dunkin Donuts 2021 Menu Includes New Beverages & Coffee Drinks

THIS IS cocoNUTS!!! 🥥 Try a new Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher made with smooth Coconutmilk. It's like taking a tropical vacation for $3! 🙌 * Order a medium Pink Strawberry, Golden Peach or Purple Pomegranate flavored Dunkin' Coconut Refresher for $3 starting today! pic.twitter.com/HJD41dCw8p — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 28, 2021

If you haven’t been to Dunkin Donuts in awhile, you might be surprised what’s on the menu. They’ve added a slew of new beverages, coffee drinks, food and other menu items that will be available on Memorial Day 2021 at most locations.

One of their newest items is the Coconut Refresher, highlighted on the Dunkin Donuts Twitter account.

That’s not all they’ve added to the menu. They also added new items for summer 2021 including new Dunkin’ Lemonade Refreshers, Berry Powdered Donuts and MUNCHKINS donut hole treats, according to a Dunkin Donuts press release. The Lemonade Refreshers feature “vibrant fruit flavors for an exciting and energizing seasonal sip,” the statement said.

“As the summer season starts, Dunkin’ has captured the fun that lifts our spirits this time of year, with a pair of new menu choices perfect for the sweet and bright days ahead,” the company said in a press release May 26, 2021. “The brand is heading into the holiday weekend and the beginning of summer by serving new Dunkin’ Lemonade Refreshers and new Berry Powdered Donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats, both available beginning today at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a limited time.”

Dunkin Donuts Is Gearing Up for National Donut Day June 4

T-minus 1 week till #NationalDonutDay 🍩 *On June 4th we're giving away a free donut with any beverage purchase! pic.twitter.com/zl8YNDdZwg — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 28, 2021

Another holiday is just around the corner. National Donut Day is June 4, and Dunkin Donuts will be celebrating, according to their Twitter page. To celebrate, you can pick up a free donut with the purchase of any drink, the Twitter account said in a statement.

How do you top our avocado toast, you ask? With bacon. 🥓 pic.twitter.com/adGHkSuvLq — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 1, 2021

“To sweeten its summer celebration, Dunkin’ will once again mark National Donut Day in the best way possible, with a free donut offer,” said a Dunkin Donuts press release. “On Friday, June 4 guests can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.”

Dunkin Donuts isn’t just about donuts anymore. They have menu items including avocado toast, and you can even order your avocado toast with bacon, the Twitter account said.

