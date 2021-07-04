Is Dunkin Donuts Open on the 4th of July 2021? Hours & Menu Specials

Happy 4th of July, 2021! If you’re looking to savor your favorite coffee drink and a donut to start the Independence Day holiday, then you are in luck.

A Dunkin’ Donuts spokesperson confirmed with Heavy that most stores are staying open during their usual hours today. But, they do encourage customers to double-check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to verify that the store nearest them is open before visiting.

There Are No Specific July 4th Specials But Right Now Dunkin’s Sunrise Batch Coffee Is Still $2

Dunkin’ Donuts did not create any 4th of July-specific drinks this year. They don’t have any Independence Day discounts running, either. But the coffee giant does have another deal that got started on June 23 that is still active, the spokesperson confirmed with Heavy via email.

Customers can get a medium-sized cup of Sunrise Batch Coffee for $2 right now. Dunkin’ says on its website that Sunrise Batch Coffee has “notes of cocoa and toasted nuts” in the flavor and the beans were “sourced from the highly-regarded coffee regions of Kenya and Latin America.”

The deal applies to both iced and hot drinks. The deal will stay in effect until July 20.

Dunkin’ Debuted New Menu Items in Mid-June

Dunkin’ Donuts added a few new items to the menu in mid-June. One of those was Popping Bubbles, which can be added to any other drink. Dunkin’ says it’s a strawberry flavoring “packed into small bursting bubbles that literally pop in your mouth.” The chain recommends pairing the Popping Bubbles with Coconut Refreshers or Lemonade.

Another addition is the Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam. It is a cold brew mixed with vanilla syrup and topped with cold foam and hot chocolate powder. Dunkin’ says the foam adds marshmallow flavoring to the drink.

The Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte was the third most recent menu addition. It has Dunkin’s signature espresso along with the vanilla syrup.

The Average American Coffee Drinker Consumes 3 Cups Per Day

Americans are drinking more coffee than ever before, according to the National Coffee Association (NCA). The organization says as many as 70% of American adults drink at least one cup of coffee on a weekly basis.

As many as 62% of adults consume coffee every day. And for the average coffee drinker in the United States, they’re drinking three cups on a daily basis.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay at home, home brewing rose. The NCA says 85% of coffee drinkers brewed at least one cup at home during the day. That was 8% more people compared to January 2020.

