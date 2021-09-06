Is Dunkin Donuts Open on Labor Day 2021?

Labor Day means most Americans have the day off from work and school. But even on a holiday, most of us still need that morning (or afternoon) cup of coffee. Luckily, Dunkin’ is one of the chains remaining open for the holiday.

A public relations spokesperson for the brand sent this statement on behalf of the chain: “Dunkin’ store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Labor Day, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.” Find Dunkin’ locations nearest you, along with their daily hours, by clicking here.

Dunkin’ Is Offering Free Drinks to Rewards Members Beginning on Labor Day But There Are Strict Rules

The coffee giant is launching a program today for rewards program members called “Free for Fall.” Customers can earn one free drink per week today through October 3. But there are strict rules dictating how these free drinks will be handed out.

Here’s how it works: Customers have to make three purchases in a single week, which is defined as Monday through Sunday, at any Dunkin’ location. On each Monday, the clock resets. To earn a free drink this week, customers must buy three menu items between today and September 12. There is one free beverage reward per member per week.

There is a caveat. This is not a “buy three, get one free” deal, so a family couldn’t go to Dunkin’ at one time and order all of their drinks at once. Dunkin’ explains on its website that the three qualifying orders must take place at different times: “Purchases must be at least one hour apart to qualify.”

Dunkin’ notes that for the free beverage, customers can pick traditional coffee or the brand’s seasonal items, like pumpkin-flavored coffees. The deal is available only to rewards members. It’s free to sign up for DD Perks if you choose to do so. Members earn 5 points for every $1 spent. Customers get a free beverage with 200 points.

Dunkin’ Launched Its Fall Menu in August

Autumn began in mid-August at Dunkin’. The chain has already added signature fall items to the menu, even though fall doesn’t officially start until later this month. Dunkin’ says this year marked the earliest it’s ever launched its fall items.

Dunkin’ added the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte to the menu on August 18. Right now, customers can get these drinks, in medium size, for $3. The deal lasts until September 14.

Dunkin’ also debuted two new items for customers looking for a fall-flavored refreshment but want something other than pumpkin. The two newest drinks are the Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher and the Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher.

Dunkin’ described the drinks on its website: “The new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher features Honeycrisp apple and cranberry fruit flavors and is made with Green Tea and B Vitamins for a boost of energy to keep you running throughout all of your favorite fall activities. The new Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher brings apple and cranberry flavors with notes of fall spices, combined with coconut milk for a bright beverage that’s subtly sweet.”

