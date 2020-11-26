Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day 2020 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

Thanksgiving is finally here, and if you’re looking to get your day started with a cup of coffee, you may just be in luck.

Most Dunkin’ Stores will be open; however, they will be operating on a reduced schedule. In Florida, for example, most stores will be open until 2 p.m. In New York City, meanwhile, most will close at 5 p.m. And when Heavy reached out to Los Angeles, a Dunkin’ Donuts employee stated that stores will be closing at 2 p.m.

So, before heading out to grab a cup of Joe, be sure to check the hours of your local Dunkin’ Donuts by clicking here.

Our new holiday cup is bringing you some holiday joy a little early this year. 🤗 Welcome to Cheersin’ season- it’s all about appreciatin’ the little things & coming together.✨ We’re even making it easy for you to send a virtual Cheersin’ through e-gift cards on the Dunkin’ App! pic.twitter.com/tqsmZEnlvJ — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) October 28, 2020

Dunkin recently introduced its holiday menu to add some flavor to the year.

Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin, stated, “We’re raising a cup to everyone looking for a taste of the familiar this year. From the heartwarming flavors of our holiday lattes, to the craveable comfort of our new toasted Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich, Dunkin’ is giving our guests something delicious during a time many could use some extra cheer.”

The seasonal fun kicked off on November 4 and includes rich season lattes, like the Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, the Signature Gingerbread Latte, and the Chai Oatmilk Latte. And in the world of food, Dunkin is offering a new Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich. They add that if you’re a DD Perks member, you will receive 2x on each purchase of Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich from November 4 to December 1.

The company’s website reads, “One of the simplest ways to create joy, connect with others, and celebrate special moments is the universal act of offering cheers. This holiday season, Dunkin’ is raising a cup to peppermint mocha lovers and breakfast fanatics near and far with an early reveal of its annual holiday menu and cup designs. With festive latte flavors, a new homestyle breakfast sandwich, brightly colored cups, and virtual holiday-themed gift cards, Dunkin’ is making it easy to spread cheer this holiday season.”

Dunkin’s Thanksgiving Deal

This holiday season, Dunkin’ is boasting a special Thanksgiving offer: a free half-dozen assorted donuts on Dunkin’ orders of $12 or more, now through November 28.

Since it’s available through the 28th, it includes Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

To take advantage of this deal, simply go to UberEats.com, search for your nearest Dunkin’, select $12 worth of your favorite food and drinks, add a half-dozen donuts to your cart. Then, checkout.

Thanksgiving Food Deals

A number of restaurants and chains are offering discounts and deals for Thanksgiving. If you’re in the mood for coffee but aren’t near a Dunkin, you can grab a free hot or iced coffee from Cumberland Farms on November 26, according to Thrillist.

McDonald’s is also offering a free McFlurry with the purchase of a Big Mac and French Fries through the J Balvin Meal deal, which you can learn more about here.

And at Applebee’s, you can order an entree and add 12 Double Crunch Shrimp for just $1, Thrillist reports.

So, while Thanksgiving may feel a little different this year, a number of food services and chains have come together to offer their customers some holiday cheer.

