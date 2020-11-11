Dunkin’ Donuts on Veterans Day 2020: How to Get a Free Donut

On November 11, 2020, military veterans and active-duty personnel will be offered a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants, with no purchase necessary.

On November 5, the coffee chain announced the “sweet salute”, writing that not only are military members invited to enjoy a free donut of their choice but that for the second year in a row, the chain would team up with A Million Thanks to send letters of appreciation to thousands of veterans.

The organization Dunkin’ teamed up with is called A Million Thanks, and it “supports active, reserve, and Veteran military by sending millions of letters of thanks and encouragement directly to service members.”

Dunkin’ is also making a $10,000 donation to A Million Thanks. If you know or come across an active or retired member of the military, you can also celebrate them with an e-gift card through DunkinCoffeeBreak.com.

Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Dunkin, shares, “We’re pleased to once again partner with A Million Thanks to recognize veterans and offer free donuts as a small token of our thanks for all the courageous members of our armed forces, past and present. At Dunkin’, we are committed to honoring the dedicated members of our military, not just on Veterans Day but year-round. We’re proud to keep our heroes running, at home and at our restaurants on active military bases around the world.”

Dunkin’s current menu includes a number of classic drinks and new favorites, from an Americano or a Latte to special drinks like a Coolata, Frozen Coffee, Frozen Chocolate, or Frozen Matcha Latte.

The article adds that Dunkin’ is still a proud supporter of the Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops Program, which has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to overseas troops to date.

The letter reads, “Through this program, Dunkin’ sends a case of coffee to deployed troops each week, based on recommendations from friends, family members, or the troops themselves. Since 2003, the brand has sent over 240 pounds of coffee to active military members each week.”

Here’s what you need to know:

History of Veterans Day

Each year, Veterans Day occurs on November 11 in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day,” according to History.com.

Veterans Day originated Armistice Day in 1919, reports History.com, which marks the first anniversary of the end of World War I.

It became a national holiday in 1938 and was officially coined “Veterans Day” in 1954.

Today, we gather to celebrate all military men and women who did, or currently, serve in the US armed forces.

A number of other restaurants and chains are offering free meals this Veterans Day, including Chili’s Grill & Bar, Buffalo Wild Wings, California Pizza Chicken, and Denny’s, according to Militarybenefits.com.

