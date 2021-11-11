How to Get a Free Donut at Dunkin’ on Veterans Day 2021

It’s Veterans Day 2021! To show gratitude for our nation’s active service members and veterans, many businesses are offering freebies and discounts. Dunkin’ is getting in on the celebration with free food.

Dunkin’ Is Giving One Free Donut to All Veterans & Service Members

Participating Dunkin’ stores are giving away one free donut to every veteran and active-duty military member who visits a store in-person today. The free donut deal is not valid on mobile orders or through the Dunkin’ app, as the company explained on its website.

Customers can choose any donut they want and the offer is valid while supplies last. Customers are not required to make a purchase.

Dunkin’ is also using the honor system today. They’re not requiring customers to show military identification.

Heavy confirmed with a Dunkin’ media relations spokesperson that the Veterans Day deal does not include free coffee. It is for one free donut only. To find a Dunkin’ store near, click here to use the retailer’s online tool.

Participating Dunkin’ Stores Offer a 10% Discount to Veterans All Year

Veterans and active service members can still get a discount on their coffee by showing a military ID. The Military Wallet reports participating Dunkin’ stores typically give military members and veterans a 10% discount all year.

Dunkin’ also sends cases of its coffee overseas each week. The Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program sends hundreds of pounds of coffee to active military members every week based on recommendations from troops and their families, according to Dunkin’s website.

Dunkin’ says it has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to bases overseas since launching the program in 2003. Dunkin’ also has stores on 41 military bases around the world.

The Holiday Menu Is Back at Dunkin’

Dunkin’ debuted its seasonal holiday menu earlier than usual this year. The holiday drinks include a new Holiday Blend Coffee, which Dunkin’ described on its website as a blend of “quality Colombian and Ethiopian coffees” with “seasonal flavor notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit.” A medium size of this brew is on sale for $2 through December 1.

Dunkin’ has also introduced a new latte called the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte. This drink has a white chocolate flavor “topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.”

The third new drink is White Mocha Hot Chocolate. Dunkin’ has also brought back the popular Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte.