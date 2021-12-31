Dunkin Donuts New Year’s Eve & Day 2021-2022: Is It Open?

If you’re looking to include your favorite Dunkin’ treat as part of your New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day holiday plans, then you’re in luck. The coffee chain typically stays open for regular hours on these two celebratory days.

Dunkin’ Recommends Checking the Chain’s Mobile App to Determine New Year’s Eve & Day Hours

Dunkin’ has more than 8,500 locations across the United States, according to its website. However, the company does not mandate specific holiday schedules for all locations. Individual stores set their own hours.

A Dunkin’ spokesperson sent Heavy a statement via email:

Dunkin’ store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.

You can search for a local Dunkin’ store near you by using the online locator tool here. The Dunkin’ app is available in both the App Store and Google Play.

As of this writing, the home page of the Dunkin’ mobile app showcases two bonuses for DD Perks members. Dunkin’ is offering rewards members double points when they order the Holiday Blend drink or the Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Croissant Stuffer. Those specials are valid through January 4.

Holiday Drinks Are on the Menu While Supplies Last

The holidays are wrapping up and that means special menus will soon be shelved, too. Dunkin’s holiday specials are sold while supplies last at individual stores. Some of those items include:

Holiday Blend Limited Batch Series coffee: “Holiday Blend is a bright medium roast blend made using quality Colombian and Ethiopian coffee beans. It makes a special cup of coffee inspired by classic holiday desserts from different cultures around the world like gingerbread, fruitcake, and warm molasses pie with its flavor notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit that’s made to spark your spirit.”

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte: “Features warm notes balanced with cooling peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and cocoa powder.”

Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte: “Features a creamy-rich white chocolate flavor in a signature latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.”

White Mocha Hot Chocolate: “Creamy milk chocolate profile and notes of white chocolate.”

Dunkin’ also recently debuted the Pancake Minis: “Six mini pancakes filled with maple-flavored bits, served warm with a side of syrup.”

