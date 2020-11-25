Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Celebration Live Stream: How to Watch Online

If the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade isn’t your cup of tea, Philadelphia has one that features its own lineup of impressive stars. Here’s the information about watching a live stream online, plus the hosts, performers lineup, and more.

The Live Stream

Watch a LIVE Bird’s Eye View of the 100th 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day ParadeThe 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade is known for having something for everyone – featuring 23 marching bands from across the nation, 15 balloons, 16 floats, 30 performances, as well as fan favorites from music, stage and screen right here in Philadelphia! Watch the action from high above as the parade makes its way down… 2019-11-28T17:27:53Z

Viewers can stream the virtual parade celebration live on 6abc.com, the 6abc Philadelphia News App, and 6abc Connected Television Apps on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Hulu and Roku Platforms.

“As Dunkin’ celebrates its 10th anniversary as the title sponsor of the 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade, our Greater Philadelphia-area franchisees are thrilled to continue being a part of such a special holiday tradition,” said Jackie Keown, Field Marketing Director for Dunkin’ Brands. “We want to thank our amazing partners at 6abc for a decade-long partnership that brings Philadelphia’s favorite holiday tradition to the community and beyond and look forward to celebrating safely this year with viewers at home!”

The Celebrity Lineup

2019 Philly Thanksgiving Day Parade Opening NumberOpening number to the 2019 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia. 2019-11-28T17:26:43Z

The reimagined celebration is hosted by 6abc Action News Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers and Alicia Vitarelli with special guest hosts Carson Kressley and Julia Rae. They are joined by special guests Ginger Zee of Good Morning America, Live hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and Philadelphia’s DJ Jazzy Jeff.

In addition to the hosts, the virtual celebration includes performances and celebrity appearances that include the most-awarded female gospel artist of all time CeCe Winans, actress and singer, Hayley Orrantia, from ABC’s The Goldbergs, American Idol 2020 winner Just Sam, American Idol 2020 finalist Louis Knight, Disney Channel star Ruby Rose Turner of Coop & Cami Ask the World, Broadway performers Mandy Gonzalez and Norm Lewis, four-time Grammy award-winning recording artist Deniece Williams, Radio Disney Country’s Runaway June, Disney’s The Lion King, cast members from around the world, The Philadelphia Dance Company (Philadanco!), the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history Sandi Patty joined by the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf’s (PSD) Thanksgiving Choir and the Children’s Youth Choir will perform her song, “Loved in Any Language,” legendary Philadelphia disk jockey Jerry “The Geator” Blavat, and special guests Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World Resort.

“We were determined to provide our viewers with the wonderful Thanksgiving morning programming they have enjoyed for decades,” said Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager of 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia. “While we can’t be together for a parade on the parkway, we can be together through the magic of sharing Thanksgiving as a community on 6abc. For out-of-town families that used to visit the parade, we encourage them to download one of our streaming apps and host a virtual watch party with their family.”

The parade airs live on 6abc from 8:30 a.m. to noon ET. Additionally, viewers will have the opportunity to win numerous prizes ranging from a Florida vacation for six to TradeWinds Island Resorts to free Dunkin coffee for a year. The contest and rules pertaining to the prizes can be found at 6abc’s “Watch & Win”.

