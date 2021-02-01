‘Saved By the Bell’ Cast Reacts to Dustin Diamond’s Death: RIP Screech

The death of Dustin Diamond has left his Saved by the Bell costars in mourning.

The 44-year-old actor passed away on February 1 after first being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer last month, TMZ reported.

Diamond, who was best known for his role as Screech Powers on the 1980s/’90s teen sitcom, received tributes from his fans and celebrity friends following his death.

Diamond’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ Costars Reacted on Social Media

Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on… pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021

Shortly after Diamond’s death was announced, his costar Mario Lopez reacted on Twitter. Lopez shared a photo of the two and said Diamond would be “missed.”

On Twitter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar also paid tribute to Diamond.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius,” the actor, who played Zack Morris, wrote. “My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”

Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski on the NBC sitcom, shared a photo of Diamond on Instagram and wrote, “I am deeply saddened by I the news of my old co-star [Dustin Diamond’s] passing. Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin.”

Diamond’s Former ‘SBTB’ Costars Offered Him Support Following His Heartbreaking Diagnosis

Diamond had been previously estranged from most of his former castmates and did not appear in the recent Saved by the Bell revival.

But following the former child star’s cancer diagnosis, his longtime co-star Mario Lopez shared an Instagram photo of the two of them in a scene from the classic sitcom, alongside a more recent photo after a reunion.

“I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this,” Lopez captioned the throwback pics. “Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless.”

Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Thiessen also posted messages for Diamond during his illness.

According to us Weekly, on her Instagram story, Berkley shared a photo of herself, Diamond, and Lark Voorhies and from their Saved by the Bell days and wrote that she was “sending all healing” to Diamond.

Thiessen also shared a photo of her former costar and captioned it, Thinking of you, Dustin.”

Lark Voorhies also shared a photo on Instagram to send the ailing actor love. The actress, who played Lisa Turtle on the series, described Diamond as one of her “dearest friends” and added, “Dustin, all the many in your close circle who know you to be the great person that you are, are truly pulling for you and praying for the best outcome.”