Dustin Diamond Dead: ‘Saved By the Bell’ Star Dies at 44

Dustin Diamond, best known for playing the role of Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, Saved by the Bell from, died on February 1, as first reported by TMZ. He was 44.

Diamond’s cause of death stemmed from stage 4 four cancer, a diagnosis he discovered just three weeks ago. Earlier on Monday, Diamond’s friend Dan Block had told The Sun, “We do not have any specific timelines, but we know that Dustin needs a miracle to overcome the small cell carcinoma he’s been diagnosed with.”

“He was told weeks to 5 months is the average but a small percentage of people have lived one to two years with it being stage 4,” Block continued. “We are hoping that he is one of the people to outlive the odds and that we get as much time with him as possible.”

A representative for the actor told TMZ that Diamond’s father by his side when he died on Monday morning. “His condition had greatly declined since last week,” according to TMZ. Diamond was removed from his breathing machines in order to transfer the actor to hospice care after Diamond’s cancer had metastasized in his lungs.

“It started off as a tumor on his neck,” Block revealed. “A huge lump on his throat – and it was very visible.”

“He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago,” his rep told In Touch. “In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

Diamond is preceded in death by his mother, who died of breast cancer. He was previously engaged to Amanda Schutz, but the two never married. In 2009, he married longtime girlfriend Jennifer Misner, however, the couple separated in 2013, as reported by The Sun.

Here’s what you need to know about Dustin Diamond:

1. Diamond Wanted to Spend the Remaining Time He Had Left With His Girlfriend

On January 12, TMZ reported that Diamond, who was born on January 7, 1977 in San Jose, California, had been hospitalized in Florida after feeling “pain all over his body,” which doctors later discovered was terminal cancer.

On January 21, Diamond completed his first round of chemotherapy, as reported by CNN, and another round was already scheduled.

Roger Paul, Diamond’s representative told The Sun, “Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media.”

2. Diamond’s Friend Revealed the Actor Had 2 Dying Wishes



Block told The Sun of Diamond’s dying wish. “There are two things Dustin asked for,” he said, “the ability to talk to Justin Chancellor about music and to be able to visit Disney World to see Star Wars Galaxy Edge.”

“Dustin was learning to play several Tool songs and wanted to start a Tool tribute band,” Block continued. “He was in the process of starting the band before being diagnosed with cancer. He would play the song and play along with his bass while watching YouTube videos.”

“It would be amazing if Justin saw this article and could reach out,” Block said. “It would be granting one of Dustin’s dying wishes and we would greatly appreciate it. He’s also a huge Star Wars fan – so we’re hoping we can find a way to arrange that.”

3. Diamond Appeared in Dozens of Films After Spending 11 Years Playing Screech Powers

Diamond spent over a decade of his life performing the role of Screech on Saved by the Bell, and its numerous spin-off series and TV movies between 1989 and 2000, according to his IMDB page.

Like his co-stars, Tiffany Amber Thiessen, Mario Lopes, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, the popular sitcom served as a jumping-off point to pursue a career on the big screen. Between 2001 and 2020, Diamond appeared in nearly two dozen films.

He starred in 2014’s Scavenger Killers, played the role of Oliver Jaffe in 2015’s Bleeding Hearts, and in 2016, took on the part of Raynard in the horror flick, Joker’s Wild.

4. Diamond Published a Tell-All Memoir About Life as a Child Star, Revealing BTS Details of ‘Saved By the Bell’



In 2009, Diamond published a memoir, Behind the Bell, where he aired a lot of dirty laundry of his experience as a child star, and what it was really like behind-the-scenes of the NBC’s wholesome sitcom, stories which inspired a Lifetime movie on the topic in 2014.

Diamond’s book details the “cast and crew’s extreme lifestyle: sex, drugs, and wild parties,” as described by Amazon. His memoir “gives readers the disheartening story of an ex-child star,” and struggles he had trying to position himself as a dramatic actor following his years playing the beloved comedic nerd at the fictional Bayside High School.

When NBC’s the Peacock reprised Saved by the Bell in 2020, Diamond was not asked to be a part of the reboot.

